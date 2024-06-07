ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afrobeats hitmakers Doncarta & Zlatan combine for new single 'Pull Over'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising star Doncarta joins forces with Street hop sensation Zlatan for the exciting single 'Pull Over'.

Afrobeats hitmakers Doncarta & Zlatan combine for new single 'Pull Over'
Afrobeats hitmakers Doncarta & Zlatan combine for new single 'Pull Over'

Recommended articles

For his latest single, Doncarta rolls out the superlatives as he promises a love that comes with the finest things in life. With a smooth use of pidgin English, Doncarta molds captivating melodies that are complimented by Zlatan's swaggering flow.

The mid-tempo production interpolates a medley from the classic Nigerian song 'Forever' by Paul Play Dairo with Doncarta and Zlatan combining smoothly for an easily enjoyable record.

'Pull Over' follows the release of Doncarta's 'Rhythm & Love' EP released in 2022 which had the popular song 'Melanin'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released on June 7, 2024 'Pull Over' is an emphatic return for Doncarta who is set to remind listeners of his talent and versatility. The song also continues Zlatan's exciting run of hit collaborations in the past months including songs with Pa Brymo, Wizkid, Asake, Savage, and D'banj.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uriel is team hiding boyfriend's face on social media

Uriel is team hiding boyfriend's face on social media

David Oyelowo says a director once stopped him from acting during an audition

David Oyelowo says a director once stopped him from acting during an audition

Afrobeats hitmakers Doncarta & Zlatan combine for new single 'Pull Over'

Afrobeats hitmakers Doncarta & Zlatan combine for new single 'Pull Over'

Tems shares the inspiration behind her debut album 'Born In The Wild'

Tems shares the inspiration behind her debut album 'Born In The Wild'

New autopsy reveals drug reaction as possible cause of Mohbad's death

New autopsy reveals drug reaction as possible cause of Mohbad's death

Tems releases her highly anticipated debut album 'Born In The Wild'

Tems releases her highly anticipated debut album 'Born In The Wild'

Watch Bisola Aiyeola, Susan Pwajok in Ndani TV's 'Bottomline' trailer to premiere in June

Watch Bisola Aiyeola, Susan Pwajok in Ndani TV's 'Bottomline' trailer to premiere in June

I have over ₦100 million with them - Mercy Eke in dismay over closure of Heritage Bank

I have over ₦100 million with them - Mercy Eke in dismay over closure of Heritage Bank

'I don't enjoy life anymore,' actress cries out over illness

'I don't enjoy life anymore,' actress cries out over illness

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kizz Daniel drops new single 'Double' [Apple Music]

Kizz Daniel releases new single 'Double' dedicated to his wife

Diteh debuts with Mindless Attraction EP, wows fans with exhilarating performance

Diteh debuts 'Mindless Attraction' EP, wows fans with exhilarating performance

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station'

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station' [Review]