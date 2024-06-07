Afrobeats hitmakers Doncarta & Zlatan combine for new single 'Pull Over'

Recommended articles
For his latest single, Doncarta rolls out the superlatives as he promises a love that comes with the finest things in life. With a smooth use of pidgin English, Doncarta molds captivating melodies that are complimented by Zlatan's swaggering flow.
The mid-tempo production interpolates a medley from the classic Nigerian song 'Forever' by Paul Play Dairo with Doncarta and Zlatan combining smoothly for an easily enjoyable record.
'Pull Over' follows the release of Doncarta's 'Rhythm & Love' EP released in 2022 which had the popular song 'Melanin'.
Released on June 7, 2024 'Pull Over' is an emphatic return for Doncarta who is set to remind listeners of his talent and versatility. The song also continues Zlatan's exciting run of hit collaborations in the past months including songs with Pa Brymo, Wizkid, Asake, Savage, and D'banj.