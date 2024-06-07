Afrobeats hitmakers Doncarta & Zlatan combine for new single 'Pull Over'

For his latest single, Doncarta rolls out the superlatives as he promises a love that comes with the finest things in life. With a smooth use of pidgin English, Doncarta molds captivating melodies that are complimented by Zlatan's swaggering flow.

The mid-tempo production interpolates a medley from the classic Nigerian song 'Forever' by Paul Play Dairo with Doncarta and Zlatan combining smoothly for an easily enjoyable record.

'Pull Over' follows the release of Doncarta's 'Rhythm & Love' EP released in 2022 which had the popular song 'Melanin'.

