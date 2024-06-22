ADVERTISEMENT
Afrobeats star Rose May Alaba shares colorful visuals for thrilling single 'More'

Adeayo Adebiyi

International Afrobeats star Rose May Alaba has released the music video for her latest single, 'More'.

Afrobeats star Rose May Alaba releases the music video for 'More'
Afrobeats star Rose May Alaba releases the music video for 'More'

This video Directed by the talented Leroy Uwaifo, perfectly complements the song's infectious energy and rhythmic sound, creating a futuristic visual experience that is sure to captivate viewers around the globe.

'More' explores the universal theme of craving more attention from a lover, wrapped in a lively, danceable beat that showcases Rose May's versatility. The video's dynamic visuals and choreography enhance the song's catchy hook, making it an instant favorite for fans of all genres.

Speaking on the idea behind the music video May Alaba said: "I wanted to create a track that blends different sounds and cultures, something that everyone can vibe to. It's all about that feeling of wanting more from someone special, and I think it's a sentiment that a lot of people can relate to. Leroy Uwaifo brought this vision to life beautifully in the video."

Rose May Alaba has been making waves in the music industry with her unique sound and dynamic performances. Her ability to seamlessly blend her Nigerian roots with European influences sets her apart and captures her desire to take Afrobeats to a global audience.

The music video for 'More' is out and available on streaming platforms and major music TV Stations. listeners can enter May Alaba's world as she prepares to dazzle with more music.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

