Afrobeats star Jaywon features Seyi Vibez, Spyro, Oladips on new album 'Evergreen'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats star Jaywon has released a new album titled 'Evergreen'.

The 15-track album showcases Jaywon’s dedication to pushing creative boundaries, fostering global connections through art, and exploring new artistic horizons.

Inspired by his desire to create a musical legacy, 'Evergreen' reflects Jaywon’s ambition to produce music that resonates with listeners across cultures and generations. With contributions from some of Afrobeats’ stars, including Seyi Vibez, Olakira, Spyro, Blaqjerzy, and Oladips, among others, and renowned Lebanese producer Moukhtar Doughan who has produced for Snoop Dogg, Ne-Yo, Maya Soufii engineering the album, Jaywon has delivered an unparalleled listening experience with Evergreen that is both masterful and captivating, capturing the very essence of his artistic vision.

Jaywon's passion for exploring new musical territories and his commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity shine through on every track on 'Evergreen', from ‘Obsession’, which delves into intense passion, and ‘Love Rehab’ which explores healing after heartbreak, to ‘I Believe’, a heartfelt collaboration with his mother reflecting on divine guidance, and ‘Ankara’, celebrating his enduring legacy in Afrobeats' music.

Other tracks like ‘For My Head’ evoking genuine love and emotional honesty, and the introspective ‘See Finish’ encouraging patience and trust in God, speak to how Jaywon's innovative vision, artistic ingenuity, and dedication converge to produce a musical masterpiece.

1. Time

2. Aduke

3. Making Money (with Karl Wolf)

4. For My Head (with Spyro)

5. Omo Okun (with AK Gunshot, Jackson Lee)

6. Best Friend (Igbo & Shayo) [with M-O]

7. Ankara

8. Feelings (with Kocee)

9. I Believe (with Comfort Iledare)

10. Obsession

11. See Finish

12. Turn Up Remix (with Magnito, Oladips)

13. Love Rehab (with Blaqjerzy, Olakira)

14. Las Last (House) (with Seyi Vibez)

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

