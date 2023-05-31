The sports category has moved to a new website.
Apple Music curate Afrobeats playlist inspired by 'Ted Lasso’s' Sam Obisanya

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fans of hit comedy series 'Ted Lasso' are set to enjoy a minted playlist curated after the exciting and cheerful character of Sam Obisanya.

When Sam isn’t encouraging his football team, The Greyhounds, with his sunny optimism, this treasured character is proudly working at Ola’s, the Nigerian restaurant he opened and proudly named after his beloved father.

From Wizkid’s masterly crafted track 'Essence' and Tems’ game-changing single 'Free Mind', to Ckay’s chart-dominating release 'Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah)' and Libianca’s viral smash 'People', Sam Obisanya’s Afrobeats for Ola’s playlist is a tour de force of Afrobeats staples that have become known the world over for their irresistible groove.

You can stream the exciting collection of 51 songs on Apple Music while catching the season finale of the third season on Apple+.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

