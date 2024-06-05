D'banj continues 20th anniversary celebrations with new single written by Olamide

For the past couple of months, D'banj has been celebrating his 20th year in the Nigerian music industry after making his debut in 2004 via the Mo'hit records he co-founded with Don Jazzy.

The Koko master as he's famously called is back with a new single called 'Koko' released on June 5, 2024. In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, D'banj announced the new single while also thanking Nigerian iconic rapper and label boss Olamide Baddo for gifting him the song produced by the talented Eskeez.

D'banj has previously announced that he will be releasing a new album to mark his 20th year in the industry. 'Koko' is one of the songs off the upcoming album and it follows the release of 'Since '04' and 'Taya' featuring Timaya, Zlatan, Bhadboi OML, Kayswitch, and Specikinging.