Afrobeats enjoys growth as YouTube Music hits 100 Million subscribers

This milestone underscores the platform's enduring appeal and the comprehensive entertainment experience it offers to a global audience, including the vibrant and diverse user base in Nigeria.

YouTube Music was designed for music lovers and YouTube fans who wanted more choice in how they spent time on YouTube, allowing them to enjoy YouTube without interruptions, background play, and downloads, and a full music service with the world's largest catalogue.

Along the way, YouTube's services were rebranded and expanded to offer new plans and make YouTube Music and Premium available in over 100 countries and regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, in the past year alone YouTube enhanced the Premium playback experience including adding the ability to continue watching YouTube across different devices like smart TVs and tablets and introducing an enhanced version of 1080p HD.

There were also experiments with new generative AI features that Premium users were among the first to try. Likewise, listeners enjoyed the Samples tab which offers a lightning-fast way to discover new music. There was also the customized radio-building experience and podcasts were added to YouTube Music.

Highlighting the importance of local engagement, Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music for Africa at YouTube, shared insights into the platform's impact in Nigeria.

"The success of YouTube Music and Premium extends deeply into Nigeria, where music and content creators have found a global stage for their talent," Awofisayo remarked. "Our platform has not only facilitated unparalleled access to a world of music and content but has also played a pivotal role in the growth of the Nigerian music industry by providing artists with valuable exposure and revenue streams. This milestone celebrates not just our global achievements but the individual stories of creators and artists in Nigeria who contribute to our rich and diverse community."