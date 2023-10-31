ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Afro Nation cancels Detty December concert in Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

In rather disappointing developments, Afro Nation Nigeria has been canceled.

Afro Nation has organised concerts in Portugal, Ghana, Puerto Rico, Miami, and Detroit [Afro Nation]
In a statement released by the organisers on October 31, 2023, the highly anticipated event was canceled due to the impossibility of delivering a show of the quality Nigeria deserves.

"Unfortunately the Afro Nation Nigeria festival in Lagos will now not be taking place. As event organisers, we hold ourselves to extremely high standards and it has become clear to us that it is currently not possible to deliver a show that is of the quality that Nigeria deserves in December 2023.

"We are honoured to play our part in the Afrobeats community, providing a platform for artists to connect with fans and to create events that have such a positive impact on the culture, globally, as well as launching the Afrobeats chart in the US and the UK. We have put on incredible shows in Portugal, Ghana, Puerto Rico, Miami, and Detroit but Nigeria holds a special place in our hearts, so we are heartbroken not to be able to celebrate with you this year.

"Please know, we are 100% committed to creating an Afro Nation show in Lagos that we can all be proud of.

"We know that you are as disappointed as we are and to all those who have purchased tickets, we love you and thank you for supporting us on this journey.

"We will refund all tickets including booking fees. Ticket buyers do not need to do anything but will receive an email with information outlining the refund process."

The news of the cancellation will no doubt come as a disappointment to Nigerian fans who were excited at the prospect of experiencing the atmosphere of the Afro Nation Festival.

The organisers previously named Burna Boy, J Hus, Flavour, Seyi Vibez and Black Sherif among headliners of the two-day event scheduled to hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

With the cancellation of the Afro Nation Nigeria, Ghana will remain the only African country to have hosted the global festival.

