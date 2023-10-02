ADVERTISEMENT
AFRIMA, PMAN, MPAN, hold emergency summit on Nigerian music industry

Adeayo Adebiyi

AFRIMA, PMAN, MPAN, others held an emergency summit on Nigerian music industry on October 1, 2023.

The summit, which focuses on the rebirth of the music, entertainment, arts, culture, and hospitality sector/industry in Nigeria virtually commenced at 6:00 PM (Nigerian time) via Zoom.

According to the President of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, Mike Dada, stakeholders expected to be part of the meeting include musicians/artistes, record labels, A&R, producers, promoters, artiste’s managers, brands, songwriters, DJs & video vixens, video directors, equipment production and rental companies, publishing companies, streaming service companies, entertainment lawyers, royalty companies, choreographers/dancers, entertainment/music journalists and media, culture and music enthusiast, other supporting professionals: cameramen, editors, make-up, hairstylist, costumiers, among others.

At the end of the summit, stakeholders are expected to come up with ideas and proposed bills to ensure professionalization of the music/entertainment industry.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

