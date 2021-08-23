RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

One year post-release, Adekunle Gold's 'Afro Pop Vol. 1' hits over 220 million streams, as singer embarks on US tour

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The singer is also set to release a follow-up album.

Adekunle Gold in braided and beaded hair {net ng}

On August 21, 2021, Nigerian star, Adekunle Gold celebrated the one-year anniversary of his third album's release. The album, 'Afro Pop Vol. 1' dropped on August 21, 2020.'

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

Producing hits like 'AG Baby' and 'Something Different' as well as sleeper hits like 'Okay,' the album has been streamed a whopping 228 million times across all digital platforms.

On his Instagram page, he wrote that, "Afro Pop Vol 1 is 1 today. I just want to say thank you guys for making it my most successful project yet! Big p @oluwagbeminiyi @jqlondon! We did it! This Album has changed my life. What are your fave songs? P.S Keep streaming."

www.instagram.com

The singer, who is currently on a tour of the US to states like Texas, Minneapolis, California, Florida and more between July 2, 2021 and October 2, 2021 has also teased his follow-up album.

www.instagram.com

On August 22, 2021, he took to his Twitter to write that, "Look out for all the songs starting with letter "s" on my next album. All fire!"

Here is a review of 'Afro Pop Vol. 1.'

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage shares emotional video of Brandy crying after recording her verse on 'Somebody's Son'

One year post-release, Adekunle Gold's 'Afro Pop Vol. 1' hits over 220 million streams, as singer embarks on US tour

Wizkid's 'Essence' to crack top 20 of Billboard Hot 100 [REPORT]

BBNaija's Khafi and Gedoni welcome baby boy

Oxlade serves a timely reminder of his potential on ‘Eclipse’ [Pulse EP Review]

Tiwa Savage has a secret formula for making quality EPs, that’s why you should play ‘Water and Garri’ [Pulse Review]

BBNaija 2021: Ebuka drills housemates for Sunday live show

Tonto Dikeh's new man makes u-turn as he fails to address cheating rumours

BBNaija 2021: How it went down at the 4th Saturday Night Party