On August 21, 2021, Nigerian star, Adekunle Gold celebrated the one-year anniversary of his third album's release. The album, 'Afro Pop Vol. 1' dropped on August 21, 2020.'
One year post-release, Adekunle Gold's 'Afro Pop Vol. 1' hits over 220 million streams, as singer embarks on US tour
The singer is also set to release a follow-up album.
Producing hits like 'AG Baby' and 'Something Different' as well as sleeper hits like 'Okay,' the album has been streamed a whopping 228 million times across all digital platforms.
On his Instagram page, he wrote that, "Afro Pop Vol 1 is 1 today. I just want to say thank you guys for making it my most successful project yet! Big p @oluwagbeminiyi @jqlondon! We did it! This Album has changed my life. What are your fave songs? P.S Keep streaming."
The singer, who is currently on a tour of the US to states like Texas, Minneapolis, California, Florida and more between July 2, 2021 and October 2, 2021 has also teased his follow-up album.
On August 22, 2021, he took to his Twitter to write that, "Look out for all the songs starting with letter "s" on my next album. All fire!"
Here is a review of 'Afro Pop Vol. 1.'
