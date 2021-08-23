Producing hits like 'AG Baby' and 'Something Different' as well as sleeper hits like 'Okay,' the album has been streamed a whopping 228 million times across all digital platforms.

On his Instagram page, he wrote that, "Afro Pop Vol 1 is 1 today. I just want to say thank you guys for making it my most successful project yet! Big p @oluwagbeminiyi @jqlondon! We did it! This Album has changed my life. What are your fave songs? P.S Keep streaming."

The singer, who is currently on a tour of the US to states like Texas, Minneapolis, California, Florida and more between July 2, 2021 and October 2, 2021 has also teased his follow-up album.