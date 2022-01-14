RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Adekunle Gold to release new album, 'Catch Me If You Can' in February

Motolani Alake

The album, which will drop on February 4, 2022, will be a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed 2020 album, Afro Pop Vol. 2.

On January 14, 2022, Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold announced the release date for his fourth studio album, Catch Me If You Can.

The album, which will drop on February 4, 2022, will be a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed 2020 album, Afro Pop Vol. 2. Already, Gold had a stellar 2021, which led him to be named the seventh hottest artist of the year by Pulse Nigeria.

ALSO READ: 18 most anticipated Nigerian albums of 2022

The album promises to be interesting.

