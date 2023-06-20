ADVERTISEMENT
Adekunle Gold set to drop 5th album 'Tequila Ever After'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Adekunle Gold has announced the impending arrival of his fifth album.

On June 19, 2023, Adekunle Gold announced the title of his fifth album which is set for release in the summer of 2023.

In the video posted on his social media platforms, Adekunle Gold gave insight into his artistic evolution over the years and how his upcoming fifth album titled 'Tequila Ever After' is the beginning of the Tio Tequila wave.

The video gave fans an insight into the inspiration behind the album title as Adekunle Gold revealed that he had a shot of Tequila for the first time and proceeded to record what was a smash hit. This was the eureka moment that inspired him to call his next album 'Tequila Ever After' and which also ushered in his Tio Tequila wave that has delivered smash hits including the 'Party No Dey Stop', 'Omo Eko' and 'Do You Mind'.

Adekunle Gold has successively delivered artistic alter egos that are matched with compelling music. During the course of nearly a decade, Adekunle Gold evolved from a Highlife maestro to a swaggering Afro-fusion Popstar and now with Tio Tequila, he's stretching his talent to cover all his bases and influences while celebrating his achievement.

The Tio Tequila wave has already begun with the release of hit songs including 'Party No Dey Stop' on which he features Street-pop sensation Zinoleesky with whom he celebrates his rise from suburbs of Agege to international superstardom. The hit single enjoyed commercial and critical success as it reached NO. 1 on TurnTable Top 100 and was ranked the best song of the first quarter of 2023 by Pulse Nigeria.

Through the release of the smooth Amapiano tribute to his hometown Lagos 'Omo Eko' and the sensually thrilling Afro-Dancehall fusion 'Do You Mind', Adekunle Gold further eased listeners into the Tio Tequila era as the industry awaits the summer release of 'Tequila Ever After'.

In addition to the release of his fifth album, Adekunle Gold will be kicking off his 2023 Summer Tour on September 22nd at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas before making stops at several cities where he will dazzle listeners with his superlative stagecraft.

Listeners can PRE-SAVE 'Tequila Ever After' and catch Adekunle Gold in their cities on the following dates.

Tequila Ever After 2023 Tour Dates

  • 9/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues 
  • 9/23 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
  • 9/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
  • 9/27 - Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
  • 9/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
  • 9/30 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum
  • 10/1 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
  • 10/3 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
  • 10/6 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
  • 10/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
  • 10/9 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
  • 10/12 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues 
  • 10/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
  • 10/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
  • 10/18 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
  • 10/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
  • 10/22 - Edmonton, ALB @ MIDWAY
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

