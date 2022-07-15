Artist: Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold drops new single '5 Star'
Afrobeats superstar Adekunle Gold has released a new song '5 Star' which was released on Friday 15th July, 2022.
Recommended articles
Song Title: 5 Star
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: July 15, 2022
Producer: Udoma Peter Kelvin Amba
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 30 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: AFRO URBAN RECORDS
Details/Takeaway: Afropop star Adekunle Gold has a unique melody that infuses highlife and pop to create a sensational Afrobeats offering that endears listeners to him. In '5 Star', Adekunle Gold showcases why is Afropop's finest.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng