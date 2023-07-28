Breaking news:
Adekunle Gold releases highly anticipated fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Adeayo Adebiyi

The highly anticipated album packs a breathtaking blend of genres and exciting guest appearances.

Boasting 18 tracks including previously released four tracks that delivered the hit singles, ‘Party No Dey Stop’ and ‘Ogaranya’, ‘Tequila Ever After’ is an album that showcases another high level of Adekunle Gold’s artistry and his ability to make music that will thrill listeners both home and abroad.

Listeners will marvel at Adekunle Gold’s shapeshifting ability as he went from serenading with brilliant R&B duets with Simi & Coco Jones to delivering a Pop rock record alongside Multi Grammy-winning superstars Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers.

In an impressive balance of commercial and critical acclaim, Adekunle Gold dazzled domestic listeners with impressive Party-starters such as his bubbling Konto collaboration ‘Wrong Person’ with Hip Hop star ODUMODUBLVCK. He also offered a soothing blend of Amapiano and Highlife on ‘Chasing Peace of Mind’ featuring Ami Faku and Habib Koite and on the melody-driven ‘Soro’.

As Adekunle Gold fully steps into his Rockstar era, he’s creating befitting records that showcase his international ambitions as he reaches out to global stars for genre-defining collaborations.

He features Grammy-nominated American Popstar Khalid on ‘Come Back To Me’ while also tapping Multi-award winning renowned singer and producer Labrinth for the production of ‘To My Own’.

On ‘Tequila Ever After’, Adekunle Gold is his happiest and most creative yet and his superlative artistry shines across the 18 tracks.

With a stellar balance of commercial records that all retain critical acclaim, ‘Tequila Ever After’ will further stretch Afrobeats' creative boundaries and also assert Adekunle Gold’s talent as a Rockstar who belongs to the biggest global stages.

