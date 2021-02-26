Details/Takeaway: The song dropped off Adekunle Gold's critically acclaimed, Headies-nominated third studio album, 'Afro-Pop Vol. 1.'

It pays homage to a nameless pretty girl, whom Gold and Patoranking appreciate in their respective ways. The video is also a follow-up to Adekunle Gold's 'Okay.'

Artiste: Adekunle Gold featuring Patoranking

Song: Pretty Girl

Album: Afro Pop Vol. 1

Year: February 26, 2021

Video Director: Olu The Wave

Song Producer: Pheelz

Genre: Dancehall Fusion/Konto

Label: Jonzing/MAVIN

You can play the record below;