RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ada Ehi becomes the second Gospel artist in Africa to hit 100 million views on YouTube

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian award-winning Gospel act Ada Ehi has acheived another landmark feat after becoming only the second Gospel artist in Africa to have their video surpass 100 million views on YouTube.

Ada Ehi
Ada Ehi

The celebrated artist achieved this impressive feat with her 2016 hit gospel record 'Only You Jesus'.

Read Also

Ada Ogochukwu Ehi, simply known by her stage name Ada Ehi, is widely known and celebrated for her vocal dexterity, inspirational songs and top notch music videos. With her hit record 'Only You Jesus' surpassing the 100 million streams mark on YouTube, Ada Ehi now joins famous gospel artist Sinach as the only African gospel acts to hit 100 million view on YouTube.

Since arriving on the scene, Ada Ehi has gone on to become a star with a sizeable fan base which is evidence in her Youtube channel that currently boats of over 360,000 Million views and 1.46 Million subscribers.

The talented Ada Ehi was recently awarded The Achievers award in the UK and she also won CLIMA AWARDS as 2022 best collaboration song 'Congratulations' featuring Buchi.

After over 6 years of its release 'Only You Jesus' remains fresh and appealing to listeners which has contributed to its steady rise in number.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Ehi becomes the second Gospel artist in Africa to hit 100 million views on YouTube

Ada Ehi becomes the second Gospel artist in Africa to hit 100 million views on YouTube

'Ameno Amapiano' crooner Goya Menor receives honorary doctorate degree

'Ameno Amapiano' crooner Goya Menor receives honorary doctorate degree

Mercy Eke addresses dating rumors with celebrity car dealer IVD

Mercy Eke addresses dating rumors with celebrity car dealer IVD

Kizz Daniel set to make O2 Arena debut in 2023

Kizz Daniel set to make O2 Arena debut in 2023

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at the 2022 World Cup

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at the 2022 World Cup

Pulse takes Influencer Awards ceremony to next level with Afro-excellence edition

Pulse takes Influencer Awards ceremony to next level with Afro-excellence edition

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022: The full winners list

Meet Dozzybeat, the rising Nigerian musician [Future Sounds Interview]

Meet Dozzybeat, the rising Nigerian musician [Future Sounds Interview]

Steve 'Spotlight' Osagie: An homage to the man who led a beautiful life

Steve 'Spotlight' Osagie: An homage to the man who led a beautiful life

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nigerian nominees at the 2022 AMAs

Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fireboy, and Ckay nominated for 2022 American Music Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Tidinz

Popular Igbo rapper Tidinz reportedly dies from drug related complications

Dr Ayinde Barrister, King Wasiu Marshall,, King Saheed Osupa, Asake

The Fuji Renaissance

Blaqbonez - Back In Uni Music Video

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'