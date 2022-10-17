Ada Ehi becomes the second Gospel artist in Africa to hit 100 million views on YouTube

Ada Ogochukwu Ehi, simply known by her stage name Ada Ehi, is widely known and celebrated for her vocal dexterity, inspirational songs and top notch music videos. With her hit record 'Only You Jesus' surpassing the 100 million streams mark on YouTube, Ada Ehi now joins famous gospel artist Sinach as the only African gospel acts to hit 100 million view on YouTube.

Since arriving on the scene, Ada Ehi has gone on to become a star with a sizeable fan base which is evidence in her Youtube channel that currently boats of over 360,000 Million views and 1.46 Million subscribers.

The talented Ada Ehi was recently awarded The Achievers award in the UK and she also won CLIMA AWARDS as 2022 best collaboration song 'Congratulations' featuring Buchi.