BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ DSF & DJ Wysei [Pulse DJ Ranking]

As Big brother Naija Season 7 nears its finale, every activity in the house now carries a vigor inspired by the need to enjoy every moment while it lasts.

DJ Wysei & DJ DSF
DJ Wysei & DJ DSF

The Saturday Night Parties have been building up over the season and on 17th September 2022, the 10th installment was hosted by DJ DSF and fellow female DJ Wysei.

This is a breakdown of how they faired in thrilling the Housemates and audience and how they were able to get the party going.

DJ DSF: DSF was entrusted with the task of kicking off the party and she wasted no time. In the opening minutes, she delivered a succession of Asake's hits which quickly got the housemates in the mood to party.

DSF took the party to the street when she dived into Naira Marley's catalog and combined it with street jingles, 'Focus Dance', 'KPK', and 'Zazzu Zeh.'

She used a selection of songs from Wizkid's debut album to create a rush of nostalgia that further. This set the stage for throwback songs from Wande Coal, Davido, Olamide, and Styl Plus.

Burna Boy's 'It's Plenty', 'Last Last', and 'Yaba Buluku' combined with fresh hits to offer a balanced selection of timeless hits.

Template performance: DJ DSF put up a decent showing but it was simply a template performance. She basically selected a variety of party jams and hit the next button halfway into each track.

Her transitioning was basic and so was her mixing both of which didn't show the creativity, thrill, and unpredictability that a DJ offers.

Essentially, while her performance was a decent one, it was far from impressive.

DJ Wysei: She took over from DSF after an hour and kept the party going through a selection of different hits that cut across every era of Afrobeats.

Excessive Drumming: While Wysei prides herself as a DJ who knows how to use the drums, on Saturday, she might have taken it a little too far.

When she started, the drumming provided an energetic feel, however, it quickly overshadowed the songs and became sort of a nuisance to her set. It was tough to enjoy her mix when the drums chaotically dominated the night.

Overall, she had a decent selection of songs, and her energy rubbed off on the Housemates but boy was it too much drumming.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse DJ Ratings

Set List - /2.5

Transition - /2.5

Mix - /2.5

Satisfaction- /2.5

Ms DSF

Set List - 2/2.5

Transition - 1.5/2.5

Mix - 1.5/2.5

Satisfaction- 2/2.5

Total 7 - Victory

DJ Wysei

Set List - 2/2.5

Transition - 1/2.5

Mix - 1.5/2.5

Satisfaction- 1.5/2.5

Total -6 - Victory

