Falz's 'Before The Feast' is an effective appetiser [Review]

Falz's last project, the 2022 album 'B.A.H.D' struggled to connect mostly because the music didn't quite have the Afrobeats appeal that got listeners going nor offered his best rapping efforts. Two years later, Falz is putting the ghost of 'B.A.H.D' to bed with an EP that sets the right mood for the release of his upcoming album.

While versatility might be a weakness for some artists, especially as it sometimes makes it difficult for them to convincingly deliver a particular sound, for Falz, it's his superpower.

ADVERTISEMENT

His versatility shines in 'Before The Beast' as he smoothly switches between familiar genres of Afropop, Fela Kuti's Afrobeat, Hip Hop, and indigenous Igbo music.

Falz opens up the EP with the quintessential Afrobeats theme of a love that comes with a good time on the Aykbeats-produced 'How Many' on which Afropop star Crayon lives up to his self-given moniker of Nigeria music's Captain Hook.

While a lot of attention might not be paid to his rapping skills, Falz is a hell of a rapper and one of the few with the elasticity to hold it down across different subject matters. Falz reminds listeners of his rapping credentials on the hip-hop cut 'Popping Tonight' alongside London-based Nigerian female rapper Shaybo and Igbo rap icon Phyno.

Falz enjoys making music that captures his flamboyant lifestyle as the guy next door who loves to have a good time. This side of the rapper shines on 'Chop The Life' where he raps about a good life over Fela Kuti's Afrobeat horns.

An actor, Falz often brings this persona into his music through a narrative and conversational delivery technique that offers the required verisimilitude to appreciate the message as he does on the mid-tempo 'Shake Kaka' where he plays the philanderer and sings about the female backside.

ADVERTISEMENT

There's hardly a year Falz hadn't delivered a hit record since breaking into the mainstream a decade ago. In 2023, he joined forces with Flavour and hip hop sensation Odumodublvck for the groovy Ogene record 'Ndi Ike'. Falz positions himself for another potential hit record with the party starting record 'Who Go Pay' featuring Adekunle Gold who delivers a potential shortlist for Afrobeats Verse of the Year.

Through a fine collection of songs that offers strikingly familiar yet enjoyable pieces of Falz, 'Before The Feast' EP makes for an effective appetiser that prepares listeners for more from one of Nigeria's most industrious artists.

• 0-1.9: Flop

ADVERTISEMENT

• 2.0-3.9: Near fail

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

ADVERTISEMENT

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.4/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.6/2

ADVERTISEMENT