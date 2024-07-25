ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Son of Chike' strikes a fine balance of RnB & Pop [Review]

Adeayo Adebiyi

Chike achieves a fine balance of RnB and pop on 'Son of Chike'.

Chike embraces growth & celebrates his heritage on 'Son of Chike'
Chike embraces growth & celebrates his heritage on 'Son of Chike'

Recommended articles

It's through this fine musical blend that Chike sang his way into the hearts of listeners whose patronage brought him the success and fame to crave Popstar status.

His sophomore album 'The Brother's Keeper' displayed his yearning for Popstar status with the music notably different from the smooth domesticated RnB of his brilliant debut. While his ambition was appreciated, his sophomore album struggled to connect with listeners.

It's this fine balance as an RnB singer flying the Igbo cultural flag while showcasing an admirable ability to craft pop records that Chike achieves on his third album 'Son of Chike'.

ADVERTISEMENT

A quintessential RnB star, Chike wears his hearts on his sleeve with music driven by melting melodies, heartfelt lyrics, poignant delivery, and a rich infusion of his Igbo culture down to the cover art that ties the project into a wholesome piece.

Chike offers his honest take on the complications of romantic relationships through songs that convey his yearnings as well as his hurt while striking a fine balance of RnB and Pop shaped by his Igbo heritage and Afrobeats production curated by his long-term collaborated Deeyaso.

Chike shares his desire to choose peace and tranquility over negativity in the opener where he sings his way into the hearts of listeners while displaying the elevated penmanship of an RnB star next to Ladipoe's swaggering verse.

He wears his heart on his sleeves in a yearning for love and romantic bliss on the love anthems 'Apple,' 'Ego Onyinbo,' and the Ogene and Highlife driven 'Mma (Beauty)' which adds to his rich repertoire of wedding serenading tunes and give the album mid-point a definitive Igbo cultural core.

ADVERTISEMENT

To love is to hurt, and Chike shares the painful side of romantic adventures on 'Someone,' where he shares the hurt of unrequited love. He teams up with fast-rising sensation Qing Madi, who dazzles on the mid-tempo 'Your Loss' where they offer heartfelt love while maintaining a resolve to not settle for less.

Chike's dismissiveness to a love interest on the log drum punctuated 'Not Your Daddy' introduces listeners to a rather bad boy side of the soft singing sensation this writer curiously hopes to get in larger doses in his future projects.

'Son Of Chike' gets a fine balance of pop cuts shaped by Amapiano log drum and an infusion of his Igbo heritage. Chike crafts a chart-topping party-starter in 'Egwu' featuring the late Street pop sensation Mohbad, he swaggers on his declaration of love on 'Lifetime Love' where he mirrors Asake's cadences, and he recruits Afrobeats seasoned hitmaker Olamide and emerging star Amaeya to share the message of hope and a better tomorrow on the log drum-driven 'One Day'.

While Chike enjoys crafting heartfelt romantic numbers, there's the other side of him that stretches beyond the desire to simply entertain. This part of him introspects as he strives to understand his limitations and purpose. Chike embraces his flaws while striving to be better on 'Balance Am' before restating his faith in the superior power of the spiritual force that shapes his journey on the serenading closing ballad 'Man Not God'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four years, three albums, and several awards later, Chike's beautiful journey with 'Son of Chike' holds up his status as an RnB sensation with superstar ambitions.

0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fail

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

ADVERTISEMENT

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.5/2

Production: 1.5/2

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.6/2

TOTAL - 7.7

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Son of Chike' strikes a fine balance of RnB & Pop [Review]

'Son of Chike' strikes a fine balance of RnB & Pop [Review]

Musician Khaid returns to social media after illness, unfollows all but Olamide

Musician Khaid returns to social media after illness, unfollows all but Olamide

'Bashorun Gaa' highlights one key timeless lesson about power

'Bashorun Gaa' highlights one key timeless lesson about power

'Learn to cover yourself'- caller criticises TV presenter’s outfit on live show

'Learn to cover yourself'- caller criticises TV presenter’s outfit on live show

Babatunde Apalowo's 'Londoner' wins Best Fiction Feature prize at Durban FilmMart

Babatunde Apalowo's 'Londoner' wins Best Fiction Feature prize at Durban FilmMart

Burna Boy will mark the 5th anniversary of 'African Giant' with YouTube special

Burna Boy will mark the 5th anniversary of 'African Giant' with YouTube special

Afolabi Olalekan's 'Freedom Way' to screen at 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

Afolabi Olalekan's 'Freedom Way' to screen at 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

You must know these 4 things before new season of BBNaija starts on Sunday

You must know these 4 things before new season of BBNaija starts on Sunday

'Not having Instagram followers hindered me' – Deyemi Okanlawon on early acting days

'Not having Instagram followers hindered me' – Deyemi Okanlawon on early acting days

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed major international success

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed huge international success [Afrobeats Throwback]

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration

Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Chike embraces growth & celebrates his heritage on 'Son of Chike'

Award-winning sensation Chike features Olamide, Ladipoe, Qing Madi on new album