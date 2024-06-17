ADVERTISEMENT
'Another Style' restates Kaestyle's distinction [Review]

Adeayo Adebiyi

'Another Style' EP places Kaestyle in the corridors of mainstream success.

Instead, he elects to consistently make music that showcases the depth of his talent. And with a record label like Keyqaad who values long-term success and impact by his side, it was always a matter of time before Kaestyle will begin recording the success his talent deserves.

If his debut EP 'Kaestudy' is an announcement of his music, 'Another Style' is a result of his constant evolution and perhaps a reminder to the Nigerian mainstream that there's more to Afrobeats if we look within.

Kaestyle is one of those artists who can rap just as well as he sings and these different aspects of his talent shine on the EP. On 'Gin & Juice' he delivers swaggering pop rap flows that embrace dancehall influences. On 'Que Sera Sera' he is joined by label mate M3lon with whom he muses about the challenges of building a career while being staying true to himself. Kaestyle concluded his musing by restating the famous quote "What will be will be" which has been the mantra of his career and perhaps the source of courage to keep making music that embraces the depth of his talent.

The striking originality of Kaestyle's music manifests in 'Egberi', where he achieves a thrilling blend of hip hop and Indigenous music that carries the cultural richness of Rivers State whose vibrant capital city of Port Harcourt has proven to be a reliable incubator for fine musical talents.

Through the consistent desire to make music that carries honest pieces of himself and culture, Kaestyle is able to create striking songs like the mid-tempo reflective record 'My Dealer' on which he restates his lack of tolerance for women drama in quintessential Port Harcourt boy fashion while infusing and indigenous sonic touch that enhances its utility. Kaestyle is joined on the hit song by label mate and fellow Port Harcourt boy Omah Lay, who surely knows a thing or two about relationship drama, being an unapologetic bad boy, and finding solace in psychedelics.

Kaestyle - 'Another Style' EP
Kaestyle - 'Another Style' EP Pulse Nigeria

With 'My Dealer' rocketing Kaestyle to the top section of the charts, he has the chance to pursue his international ambitions while staying true to his sound. The 'Egberi' remix with Grammy-nominated star 6lack exemplifies this ambition. The collaboration is likewise a suitable pairing as both artists sing just as well as they rap. The remix also highlights Keyqaad's efforts in developing their talents and pairing them with the right stars at the right time, just as they did with Omah Lay's 'Damn' remix that also suitably featured 6lack.

While Kaestyle is enjoying a well-deserved time in the spotlight, he celebrates this success not just for himself but for the people counting on him. For Kaestyle, his success is their success, as he points out on bouncy EDM meets Afrobeats gospel closer 'God Sent'.

It's Kaestyle's time to shine, and 'Another Style' EP places him in the corridors of mainstream success while delivering music that emphatically restates his distinction.

0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fail

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.6/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.6/2

TOTAL - 8

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

