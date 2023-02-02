A-Q teases the second installment of 'God's Engineering'

When it comes to rap in Africa, A-Q has proven himself as one of the most gifted lyricists on the continent. The depth of his lyrics and the range he delivers in his music makes him a notable figure in Nigerian Hip Hop.

In 2022, A-Q released 'ETHOS' a collaboration album with Brymo which received critical acclaim. He took home the award for Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Headies awards in what was a recognition of his performance on 'The Last Cypher'.