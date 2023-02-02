ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

A-Q teases the second installment of 'God's Engineering'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning rapper A-Q is gearing up for the release of the second installment of his album 'God's Engineering'.

A-Q
A-Q

Details: On Thursday, 2nd February 2023, A-Q announced via his Instagram account that he will be releasing the second installment of his critically acclaimed album 'God's Engineering'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

When it comes to rap in Africa, A-Q has proven himself as one of the most gifted lyricists on the continent. The depth of his lyrics and the range he delivers in his music makes him a notable figure in Nigerian Hip Hop.

In 2022, A-Q released 'ETHOS' a collaboration album with Brymo which received critical acclaim. He took home the award for Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Headies awards in what was a recognition of his performance on 'The Last Cypher'.

A-Q has revealed that 'God's Engineering 2' will be released between March and April 2022. Fans will be eager to see if the second installment lives up to the standard set by its critically acclaimed predecessor.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seyi Vibez's use of Quranic recitation splits opinions as some Muslims demand that he removes it

Seyi Vibez's use of Quranic recitation splits opinions as some Muslims demand that he removes it

A-Q teases the second installment of 'God's Engineering'

A-Q teases the second installment of 'God's Engineering'

Joeboy joins Apple Music’s Home Session in spatial audio

Joeboy joins Apple Music’s Home Session in spatial audio

BBNaija's Khloé fumes over the rate of unhealthy relationships in 'this generation'

BBNaija's Khloé fumes over the rate of unhealthy relationships in 'this generation'

Wande Coal and Olamide combine for new thrilling single 'Kpe Paso'

Wande Coal and Olamide combine for new thrilling single 'Kpe Paso'

Empress Njamah breaks silence following terrible ordeal with estranged lover

Empress Njamah breaks silence following terrible ordeal with estranged lover

Zlatan teams up with Seyi Vibez for new hit single, 'Let There Be Light'

Zlatan teams up with Seyi Vibez for new hit single, 'Let There Be Light'

Femi Adebayo shares what he went through to get new Naira notes

Femi Adebayo shares what he went through to get new Naira notes

'BBTitans': Yemi and Blue Aiva disclose their sexual escapades

'BBTitans': Yemi and Blue Aiva disclose their sexual escapades

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asake - 'Yoga'

Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks Afrobeats record on YouTube

Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez shares teaser for unreleased song

Portable, Seyi Vibez

'Stop copying Asake's style,' Portable scolds Seyi Vibez