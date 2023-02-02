Details: On Thursday, 2nd February 2023, A-Q announced via his Instagram account that he will be releasing the second installment of his critically acclaimed album 'God's Engineering'.
A-Q teases the second installment of 'God's Engineering'
Award-winning rapper A-Q is gearing up for the release of the second installment of his album 'God's Engineering'.
When it comes to rap in Africa, A-Q has proven himself as one of the most gifted lyricists on the continent. The depth of his lyrics and the range he delivers in his music makes him a notable figure in Nigerian Hip Hop.
In 2022, A-Q released 'ETHOS' a collaboration album with Brymo which received critical acclaim. He took home the award for Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Headies awards in what was a recognition of his performance on 'The Last Cypher'.
A-Q has revealed that 'God's Engineering 2' will be released between March and April 2022. Fans will be eager to see if the second installment lives up to the standard set by its critically acclaimed predecessor.
