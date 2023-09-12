Brum3h stuns on 'Typewrit3r Vol. 1' EP

R&B sensation Brum3h is one artist who has an understanding of his abilities and what he aims to achieve with them.

On his EP, 'Typewrit3r', Brum3h explores the delicate matters of the heart through earworms that hold up his talent.

R&B music in Nigeria is confronted with the issue of achieving a balance of Nigerian elements (drums, language, and cadences) without robbing the music of its defining Western factors.

Achieving this balance is difficult and artists who have managed this are few and far between. Those who wish to deliver the art in its finest form often have to choose to lean prominently towards one influence, and Brum3h's leaning is unmistakably purist. He's an R&B artist in the true sense of the word and his music offers a refreshing contemporary touch.

He thins out his vocals and embarks on a trance-like melodic bender in 'Nightslikethis' while Femi Leye casts spells with his strings.

He lays melodies like a Trap Soul artist on 'Theysaid' where Array lays a smooth verse as he contemplates whether to bear his heart open or keep his feelings in check.

The R&B chords combine with the Trap Bounce for 'Settle Down' where he delivers Pop rap while finding melodic pockets that show his versatility. The cloudy production and the harmonies on 'For Long' offer a cinematic feel and allow Brum3h and Bergho to delicately express the nature of desires that require urgent satisfaction.

Brum3h's vocals highlight travails of love on 'Two Blue Nikes' and 'Come Outside' on which he allows himself to share the pain of laying it all out and getting nothing in return. The harmonies that float below Brum3h's vocals on 'Come Outside' hold up the cinematic feeling that runs through the project.

Aside from the sonic brilliance that 'Typewrit3r' exudes, it also reminds Nigerian artists that operating within the Nigerian music industry which is shamed by mainstream Afrobeats music doesn't preclude them from making other genres. And should they elect to explore these genres as Brum3h brilliantly achieved, they don't have to come up with fancy names for them. If it's R&B in its primary form, then it's simple R&B.

