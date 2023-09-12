Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Brum3h stuns on 'Typewrit3r Vol. 1' EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented R&B sensation Brum3h is one artist who understands his abilities and what he aims to achieve with them.

Brum3h stuns on 'Typewrit3r Vol. 1' EP
Brum3h stuns on 'Typewrit3r Vol. 1' EP

Recommended articles

R&B sensation Brum3h is one artist who has an understanding of his abilities and what he aims to achieve with them.

On his EP, 'Typewrit3r', Brum3h explores the delicate matters of the heart through earworms that hold up his talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

R&B music in Nigeria is confronted with the issue of achieving a balance of Nigerian elements (drums, language, and cadences) without robbing the music of its defining Western factors.

Achieving this balance is difficult and artists who have managed this are few and far between. Those who wish to deliver the art in its finest form often have to choose to lean prominently towards one influence, and Brum3h's leaning is unmistakably purist. He's an R&B artist in the true sense of the word and his music offers a refreshing contemporary touch.

He thins out his vocals and embarks on a trance-like melodic bender in 'Nightslikethis' while Femi Leye casts spells with his strings.

He lays melodies like a Trap Soul artist on 'Theysaid' where Array lays a smooth verse as he contemplates whether to bear his heart open or keep his feelings in check.

The R&B chords combine with the Trap Bounce for 'Settle Down' where he delivers Pop rap while finding melodic pockets that show his versatility. The cloudy production and the harmonies on 'For Long' offer a cinematic feel and allow Brum3h and Bergho to delicately express the nature of desires that require urgent satisfaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brum3h's vocals highlight travails of love on 'Two Blue Nikes' and 'Come Outside' on which he allows himself to share the pain of laying it all out and getting nothing in return. The harmonies that float below Brum3h's vocals on 'Come Outside' hold up the cinematic feeling that runs through the project.

Aside from the sonic brilliance that 'Typewrit3r' exudes, it also reminds Nigerian artists that operating within the Nigerian music industry which is shamed by mainstream Afrobeats music doesn't preclude them from making other genres. And should they elect to explore these genres as Brum3h brilliantly achieved, they don't have to come up with fancy names for them. If it's R&B in its primary form, then it's simple R&B.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

ADVERTISEMENT

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

ADVERTISEMENT

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.6/2

Total: 8.1 - Champion

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Brum3h stuns on 'Typewrit3r Vol. 1' EP

Brum3h stuns on 'Typewrit3r Vol. 1' EP

I'm tired of y'all talking on my girl - Steve Harvey defends wife Marjorie

I'm tired of y'all talking on my girl - Steve Harvey defends wife Marjorie

From 'Evil Dead' to 'Mami Wata': CJ & Oge Obasi's fascinating swim to Sundance

From 'Evil Dead' to 'Mami Wata': CJ & Oge Obasi's fascinating swim to Sundance

The Grid: Now You See Us

The Grid: Now You See Us

Friends turn into deadly foes in 'A Weekend To Forget' official trailer

Friends turn into deadly foes in 'A Weekend To Forget' official trailer

Being faithful in marriage is hard - Richard Mofe-Damijo

Being faithful in marriage is hard - Richard Mofe-Damijo

I used to wake up at 5 am to clean the church - Ruger

I used to wake up at 5 am to clean the church - Ruger

I'm not dating Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Cross

I'm not dating Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Cross

Pulse Sports

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Pulse review of Tekno's 'The More The Better'

Tekno delivers an album to seal his legacy in Afrobeats

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends one year on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to spend 1 year on Billboard Hot 100

Top 5 influential foreign artists in Afrobeats

Top 5 influential foreign artists in Afrobeats

Portable claims he's bigger than the Headies

I'm bigger than the Headies, I will win a Grammy - Portable