YKB showcases the making of an Afropop Star in 'Yusful Music' EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

YKB is one of the artists adding sonic excitement to the Nigerian Pop space through his smooth blend of Yoruba and English, and an embracement of his eccentricities.

YKB - 'Yusful Music' EP
YKB - 'Yusful Music' EP

On his sophomore EP, 'Yusful Music' YKB showcases the stylism of a Popstar with the intention to play in the big leagues.

The success of his lead-up single 'San Siro' gave him the needed confidence to adopt a similar Pop pattern for the follow-up 'Bo Card (Things I Need)'. And it's upon this approach to mainstream appeal that the EP was created.

YKB's exploration of his romantic desires in 'Bo Card' and 'San Siro' combines with a moment of introduction in the opener and a catchy feel-good rhythm to make for a rounded body of work.

His singing abilities shine all through the approach as he switches between R&B flows to Pop flow to make an evidently mainstream appealing project. Even when he speaks Yoruba for an extended period in 'Traffic' his pronunciation was thoroughly Westernized in a way that strips cultural flavors.

'Yusful Music' EP takes on a more rounded approach that captures YKB's artistic growth in the past two years. Perhaps what's most impressive about his music is his ability to balance his Western and indigenous influences which he doesn't hesitate to infuse even in subtle ways. Like in the sensual R&B record 'Bo Card' which he richly sprinkles with Yoruba language while also showcasing his street ties. And in 'Komplete Rhythm' where he showcases his ability to combine Afrobeats and indigenous Nigerian music.

The notable absence of Amapiano might also suggest a deliberate effort to stay away from the dominant genre while growing his profile through familiar sound.

Overall, 'Yusful Music' EP provides an easy listen to grow YKB's audience while raising his artistry through good music that retains his essence.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.5/2

Production: 1.5/52

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.5/2

Total: 7.6 - Victory

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

