The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

L.A.X delivers feel-good music with 'No Bad Vibes' [Pulse Album Review]

Adeayo Adebiyi

On his latest album, 'No Bad Vibez,' L.A.X reinstates his commitment to making happy music.

L.A.X - 'No Bad Vibes'
L.A.X - 'No Bad Vibes'

Recommended articles

After announcing himself by holding his own on a hit collaboration with Wizkid, L.A.X has gone on to become a recurring figure in the Nigerian party starting playlist.

L.A.X's vocal texture and Fuji-influenced style might remind listeners of Isolate the Afrobeats star who scratched the mainstream surface in the early 2010s with the notable difference being L.A.X's broader musical exposure that allows him to weave across soundscapes.

ADVERTISEMENT

'No Bad Vibes' is his third album coming after he released the extended version of his sophomore album in 2021. His latest project embraces his cadences while adopting familiar soundscape-dominating genres.

The album has a singular theme - to deliver feel-good elements - achieved through the artistic direction that combines Amapiano, Dancehall, and Afropop all unified with a laid-back cadence.

L.A.X makes easily digestible music. The compositions come together to get listeners in a merry mood while perching on the subject of love, fast life, success, and desires which are all explored from a place of luxury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deployment of Amapaino provided a dominant sonic theme which rings from the opening half where he combines log drums with Pop in 'Energy' and Dancehall in the chest-thumping record 'Zaza'.

He displays his ability to blend from singing to pop rap which is wrapped in his Fuji technique in the party starter 'Energy'.

He slows things down and explores matters of love in 'Options' where he recruits the services of Ayra Starr. Even when he talks about love, it's from a place of luxury and self-assurance. He doesn't shy away from boasting about having a busy DM and his readiness to explore these options.

ADVERTISEMENT

This chest-thumping rings all through the album. He offers to buy his lover's interest choice designers in 'Zaza' where he switches to Ragga. He also offers life-changing experiences in 'Change Your Life' where he features Koshens who delivers brilliantly on a Swing record that offers sonic variety.

Although his technique mostly alternates between Dancehall and Pop rap, the beat selection and featured artists provide sonic variety that helps to avoid monotony.

Although Amapiano dominates the album, there's enough variety that provides balance. 'Waist Drop' and 'Joani' are both Amapiano that explores different approaches with the latter leaning more towards the South African style.

ADVERTISEMENT

He combines with Black Sherif for the steamy slow burner 'Bounce' where the minimal production was complimented by the expert delivery of both artists.

L.A.X flaunts his quintessential hitmaking ability in the Amapiano cuts 'Para' and 'Rora' that builds to the string-elevated blend of Highlife and Pop 'Sweestest Tune'.

Final Points

Overall, 'No Bad Vibes', achieves the purpose of delivering the merry feeling that which L.A.X is known for.

ADVERTISEMENT

The album balances out between Amapiano, Dancehall, and Swing as it explored familiar territories to offer an easy listen.

For L.A.X, the album doesn't break new grounds nor does it offer a compelling experience to listeners. However, it retains his identity which allows for a better appreciation of the music.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

ADVERTISEMENT

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

ADVERTISEMENT

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.4/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.4/2

Execution: 1.5/2

Total: 7.3 - Victory

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nedu claims many female realtors advertise houses seductively

Nedu claims many female realtors advertise houses seductively

Davido's 'Unavailable' tops UK Afrobeats Chart

Davido's 'Unavailable' tops UK Afrobeats Chart

Biodun Stephen's 'The Kujus Again' breaks box office records by opening with ₦17 million

Biodun Stephen's 'The Kujus Again' breaks box office records by opening with ₦17 million

L.A.X delivers feel-good music with 'No Bad Vibes' [Pulse Album Review]

L.A.X delivers feel-good music with 'No Bad Vibes' [Pulse Album Review]

Canadian actor Von Colucci dies trying to look like BTS singer Jimin

Canadian actor Von Colucci dies trying to look like BTS singer Jimin

Police confirm arrest of Empress Njamah's ex-lover, says he duped over 20 women

Police confirm arrest of Empress Njamah's ex-lover, says he duped over 20 women

Kinzo drops new project titled 'Discovery'

Kinzo drops new project titled 'Discovery'

Female fan fondles D'banj's private part on stage

Female fan fondles D'banj's private part on stage

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Pulse Sports

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new record for highest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Don Jazzy, Wizkid

I didn't put out my song with Wizkid because it wasn't good enough - Don Jazzy

Davido

Davido confirms upcoming release of 'Timeless' deluxe

Portable, Goya Menor

'I am bigger than you,' Portable replies Goya Menor