L.A.X delivers feel-good music with 'No Bad Vibes' [Pulse Album Review]

After announcing himself by holding his own on a hit collaboration with Wizkid, L.A.X has gone on to become a recurring figure in the Nigerian party starting playlist.

L.A.X's vocal texture and Fuji-influenced style might remind listeners of Isolate the Afrobeats star who scratched the mainstream surface in the early 2010s with the notable difference being L.A.X's broader musical exposure that allows him to weave across soundscapes.

'No Bad Vibes' is his third album coming after he released the extended version of his sophomore album in 2021. His latest project embraces his cadences while adopting familiar soundscape-dominating genres.

The album has a singular theme - to deliver feel-good elements - achieved through the artistic direction that combines Amapiano, Dancehall, and Afropop all unified with a laid-back cadence.

L.A.X makes easily digestible music. The compositions come together to get listeners in a merry mood while perching on the subject of love, fast life, success, and desires which are all explored from a place of luxury.

The deployment of Amapaino provided a dominant sonic theme which rings from the opening half where he combines log drums with Pop in 'Energy' and Dancehall in the chest-thumping record 'Zaza'.

He displays his ability to blend from singing to pop rap which is wrapped in his Fuji technique in the party starter 'Energy'.

He slows things down and explores matters of love in 'Options' where he recruits the services of Ayra Starr. Even when he talks about love, it's from a place of luxury and self-assurance. He doesn't shy away from boasting about having a busy DM and his readiness to explore these options.

This chest-thumping rings all through the album. He offers to buy his lover's interest choice designers in 'Zaza' where he switches to Ragga. He also offers life-changing experiences in 'Change Your Life' where he features Koshens who delivers brilliantly on a Swing record that offers sonic variety.

Although his technique mostly alternates between Dancehall and Pop rap, the beat selection and featured artists provide sonic variety that helps to avoid monotony.

Although Amapiano dominates the album, there's enough variety that provides balance. 'Waist Drop' and 'Joani' are both Amapiano that explores different approaches with the latter leaning more towards the South African style.

He combines with Black Sherif for the steamy slow burner 'Bounce' where the minimal production was complimented by the expert delivery of both artists.

L.A.X flaunts his quintessential hitmaking ability in the Amapiano cuts 'Para' and 'Rora' that builds to the string-elevated blend of Highlife and Pop 'Sweestest Tune'.

Final Points

Overall, 'No Bad Vibes', achieves the purpose of delivering the merry feeling that which L.A.X is known for.

The album balances out between Amapiano, Dancehall, and Swing as it explored familiar territories to offer an easy listen.

For L.A.X, the album doesn't break new grounds nor does it offer a compelling experience to listeners. However, it retains his identity which allows for a better appreciation of the music.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.4/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.4/2

Execution: 1.5/2