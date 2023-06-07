'No Bad Boy, No Party' [Pulse Review]

In 'No Bad Boy, No Party,' Bad Boy Timz (to be called Timz for the rest of this review) elects to keep it simple and enjoyable as he draws from tested Afrobeats sounds.

The music that congregates the EP was notedly crafted to achieve the purpose of delivering party hits that soundtracks Nigeria's nightlife which in turn shapes the soundscape.

Like most artists who had their runway earlier than when they choose to put out their debut album, Timz primarily deployed the style that brought him mainstream fame. And while this fits into the partying theme that drives the album, it doesn't quite offer much in terms of artistry, sophistication, and balance.

Across 11 tracks, Timz delivered a linear sound that doesn't offer much in terms of thematic or sonic range and although the retentive moments are few and far between, the album does achieve its purpose of serving a party starter.

He gives insight into his journey in the opening track where he talks about growing up in the ghetto and how he navigated the label issues that threatened to torpedo his career.

The sobriety with which he opened the album perhaps conveys the pain he had to deal with which makes his desire to celebrate even more resounding.

From P.Prime's swaggering beat in 'Toosmitoss' to BeatsByTimmy's masterclass in 'On Me' Timz showcases elements of his Bad Boy personality as he goes from a party animal to a lover boy.

His partying mood blends with his desires exemplified in 'Pop' which is one of the better songs on the project, 'Lockdown', and 'Santorini' as Timz creates music with the singular purpose of putting listeners in a feel-good mood.

The good moments in the album include the production that uplifts the experience, especially P.Prime and BeatsbyTimmy's contributions. Olamide, Shenseea, and BNXN's contribution also offer a refreshing moment that breaks the stylistic monotony that runs through the project.

The issue with 'No Bad Boy, No Party' is that the album expectedly struggles to excel on an assemblage of club-crafted compositions that fail to come together to offer a heightened experience.

There's also a datedness about the project as Timz clutched to the flow scheme, melody, and style that brought him his early success. Perhaps he recorded some of the songs before he had to contend with the label issues that stopped him from putting them out and rubbed him off a Davido collaboration.

The enjoyability notably increased when he smartly switched to Dancehall on 'On Me' and this was a moment that could have been better harnessed and spread across the album.

At any rate, the album is made to be a party playlist and the simplicity and singular approach it carries captures this. Hence it's fair to note that it's not a project in which listeners shouldn't expect artistic depth.

However, the album comes at a time when it takes a lot to retain consumer attention, and the party songs that congregate it will have to fight tooth and nail with the Amapiano joints that currently litter the industry.

By and large, 'No Bad Boy, No Party' doesn't quite capture the talent Timz obviously possesses because he can surely deliver something significantly better should he choose to push himself.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fail

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.4/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.2/2

Execution: 1.3/2