Solid Keyz bears his heart on 'Memory Lane' [Pulse Album Review]

The opening number 'Story Teller' is an R&B record that as the name suggests tells the story of a love spurned. This story is told from the lens of a lover who loves ferociously and absolutely and his left wishing he could take back his emotions. The single is lifted by a well-laid melody that blends with smooth harmony and a soothing beat to create a single that if the beats were isolated will make an acoustic masterpiece.

A lover boy, Solid Keyz will quickly pick up the pieces of his heart in 'Catching Feeling' and return to sharing his love with a woman whom he hopes will reciprocate it. The single has the sonic arrangement of a quintessential Nigerian Pop love song cum wedding anthem and is driven by simple writing and a catchy melody.

From heartbroken to a hopeful lover, Solid Keyz finally found love in 'From Isoko' where he employs horns and riffs for a love tune dedicated to a lover from Isoko.

The horns also made a strong appearance in 'Stand For You' where he stretches his vocals and delivers a more audience-leaning song that employs crowd vocals and basic Pop arrangement. His delivery is smooth and the chorus employs the famous Ghanaian name that will play on the minds of listeners. The closing guitar riffs also provide musicality that elevates the song.

The EP closes out with the Highlife record 'Capture My Heart' which is a smooth song with the potential to appeal to a different listener demography. Solid Keyz displayed an understanding of music as he delivers a Highlife-suitable melody sprinkled with cultural interjections for a tingling single that sets the project for a second listener.

Overall, 'Memory Lane' is a project that excels on simple and honest writing, smooth delivery, catchy melody, and impressive sonic arrangement.

With his debut, Solid Keyz has displayed his ability to mold melody and explore different soundscapes. It will be curious to see what more he has in store.

STREAM 'MEMORY LANE' HERE

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.6/2