RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Solid Keyz bears his heart on 'Memory Lane' [Pulse Album Review]

Adeayo Adebiyi

Love is a universal subject matter that connects artists and when it comes to the act of exploring the different elements of love, some artists know how to express this feeling and inspire the same from listeners.

Solid Keyz - 'Memory Lane'
Solid Keyz - 'Memory Lane'

Solid Keyz might not be a popular name in Nigerian mainstream music but that might be changing soon with the release of his debut EP 'Memory Lane' where he takes a trip down his emotional lane bearing his heart on his experiences with love.

Read Also

The opening number 'Story Teller' is an R&B record that as the name suggests tells the story of a love spurned. This story is told from the lens of a lover who loves ferociously and absolutely and his left wishing he could take back his emotions. The single is lifted by a well-laid melody that blends with smooth harmony and a soothing beat to create a single that if the beats were isolated will make an acoustic masterpiece.

A lover boy, Solid Keyz will quickly pick up the pieces of his heart in 'Catching Feeling' and return to sharing his love with a woman whom he hopes will reciprocate it. The single has the sonic arrangement of a quintessential Nigerian Pop love song cum wedding anthem and is driven by simple writing and a catchy melody.

From heartbroken to a hopeful lover, Solid Keyz finally found love in 'From Isoko' where he employs horns and riffs for a love tune dedicated to a lover from Isoko.

The horns also made a strong appearance in 'Stand For You' where he stretches his vocals and delivers a more audience-leaning song that employs crowd vocals and basic Pop arrangement. His delivery is smooth and the chorus employs the famous Ghanaian name that will play on the minds of listeners. The closing guitar riffs also provide musicality that elevates the song.

The EP closes out with the Highlife record 'Capture My Heart' which is a smooth song with the potential to appeal to a different listener demography. Solid Keyz displayed an understanding of music as he delivers a Highlife-suitable melody sprinkled with cultural interjections for a tingling single that sets the project for a second listener.

Overall, 'Memory Lane' is a project that excels on simple and honest writing, smooth delivery, catchy melody, and impressive sonic arrangement.

With his debut, Solid Keyz has displayed his ability to mold melody and explore different soundscapes. It will be curious to see what more he has in store.

STREAM 'MEMORY LANE' HERE

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.6/2

Total: 7.9 - Victory

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Adeniyi Joseph 'TAJ' to debut metaphorical short film 'Kill The Impostor'

The Adeniyi Joseph 'TAJ' to debut metaphorical short film 'Kill The Impostor'

'Blood and Water' season 3 teaser debuts, release date confirmed

'Blood and Water' season 3 teaser debuts, release date confirmed

'Hallelu' by Coblaze challenges us to keep the same energy

'Hallelu' by Coblaze challenges us to keep the same energy

Solid Keyz bears his heart on 'Memory Lane' [Pulse Album Review]

Solid Keyz bears his heart on 'Memory Lane' [Pulse Album Review]

'19 & Dangerous is a classic,' Ayra Starr says on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'19 & Dangerous is a classic,' Ayra Starr says on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Disagreement between Mohbad & Naira Marley reaches new height as his Lawyers serve Marlian Records contract termination letter

Disagreement between Mohbad & Naira Marley reaches new height as his Lawyers serve Marlian Records contract termination letter

Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life'

Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life'

Korede Bello returns with new single 'Available'

Korede Bello returns with new single 'Available'

Bella Shmurda drops debut album 'Hypertension'

Bella Shmurda drops debut album 'Hypertension'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Laycon

Laycon becomes member of Grammy voting committee

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad's lawyers serve Naira Marley's Marlian Records contract termination notice

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema

'Calm Down' reaches new peak as 'Last Last' &'Free Mind' dip on Billboard Hot 100

Victony - Spotify Single

Victony is Nigeria's first-ever Spotify singles artist