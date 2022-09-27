Layzee Ella explores Love, Pleasure, & Everything in between on 'Feel It All' [Pulse Album Review]

In her latest project 'Feel Everything', Layzee Ella showcases her elastic talent through a steamy body of work that combines Afro-Pop elements with swaggering Dancehall cadence and the relentless sex appeal that drives it.

Dancehall acts are known for their willingness to employ a vivid narration delivered through a stimulating melody that leaves listeners with a picture-perfect image of the intended message.

In 'Rotation', she delivers a smooth Dancehall delivery that is laced with the steamy content that drives Dancehall music. While the song is a romantic one, her desires float to the surface. "Sweet baby, chocolate. I heard you want to copulate" she says as she says on the Afro-swing record that showcased her sonic influences.

Desire is the subject matter of the bouncy record 'Chemical' where Layzee delivers a slow burner record meant for both the sweaty dance floor of London Clubs and steamy bedroom activities. She alternates between rapping and singing on the verses while she goes full Dancehall on the chorus. While the male backup vocals added some sonic spice to the record, a rap verse rap from a female rapper could have added more appeal. In terms of appeal and gratification, this single is a top shot with huge potential.

Layzee thins out her voice and turns up the feminine appeal on 'Medussa'. However, this comes at the expense of her coherence as listeners might struggle to pick out her words. The simplicity of the beat (the simplicity of the drum pattern brings to mind French Montana's 'Unforgettable') allows Layzee and Khaid to shine as they trade accounts of a love that is driven by tempestuous desires.

While she wears her needs on her sleeve, Layzee maintains a constant desire for romantic love that she hopes endures beyond the steamy urgency of naked bodies. "Thinking of me like the way I'm thinking of you...Falling for you like I'm falling for you...com give me your affection...you got my attention" she says in 'Summertime'. While her delivery is faultless, there seems to be too much going on with the chords and this clamps the beat and makes it slightly jarring to the ears.

On 'Hynoptize' Layzee showcases her Pop appeal through a slow-burning single that offers both romantic and sexual appeal. The electric chords add vibrancy to the track while she intersperses some Yoruba to show her identity. She combines R&B and Dancehall on 'Put It On Me' featuring Majeeek where she again, demands leg-quacking pleasures. This production on this project stands out for its stimulating baseline and delicately arranged strings.

The album peters out with 'Who Fell Off' where Layzee delivers a swaggering, speaker-rattling Dancehall tune that uses horns to add some Afrobeats touch. The single embodies her attitude, versatility, and curious ability to create stimulating music.

Final Thoughts

While Layzee's music carries Pop appeal in terms of combining Pop elements combined with Afrobeats drum patterns. However, when you consider the things she says, how she says them, and it sounds, you will find she's a Dancehall Act.

In terms of content, the project embodies the urgent and apparent desires that drive Dancehall. Sonically, it delivers the steamy and stimulating Dancehall sound while employing Afro-Pop elements to bring it under the Afrobeats umbrella.

The production achieves clear sonic as it relates to a particular dominant genre identity. And while the drum pattern and lyrics might make it Afrobeats, the sound it itself and the way it's arranged is purely Dancehall.