Malcolm Nuna: An all around Superstar

Sitting opposite me is Malcolm Nuna who wears what I have reasons to believe is a permanent smile with which he infectiously captivates his audience. His superstar appearance was elevated by the demeanor of an everyday young man who just wanted to enjoy a fun interaction. I also was eager to talk to the man and get to know how he made his hit single 'Benzo'. Malcolm tells me the single was inspired by the cold rejection of a lady who spurned his interest because he didn't have a Benz.

"I was in the studio with my producer Swaty and instead of working, I was chatting with a girl on Snapchat. She asked me if I drive and I said yes. Then she said her favorite car is a Benz. I told her I don't have a Benz and she told me when I have a Benz we can ride."

Before 'Benzo', Malcolm made his debut with 'Hasta La Vista' which was a bold debut from the newcomer. In an era when fresh talent where being strategically eased into the industry through the safety net of EPs, Malcolm opted for a 16-track album. I asked him why he opted to go all-in with his debut and he tells me grew up seeing albums and when it was time to put out a project, he wanted to replicate what he saw his role models do.

"I didn't know what was an EP when I was growing up. Beyonce had albums, Jay Z had albums, and these are the people I look up to so I didn't want to do what other people were doing."

His debut album showcased his vast talent through which he deliver different sounds. I asked Malcolm what soundscape did he aim to conquer with the album and he tells he didn't limit himself to genres.

"I didn't do it based on genres. I think I'm good at every spot I'm placed and I wanted to put that out there."

For Malcolm, his music is s a way to tell his stories and he's thankful that there's an audience that connects to his music.

Remixes are increasingly becoming a powerful tool to propel a single to a wider market. This reality isn't lost on Malcolm who hopes to give his hit single 'Benzo' a remix in due course. I asked him which Nigerian Afrobeats stars he would like to put on the remix and he smiles dreamingly at the embarrassment of options he had to consider. Malcolm delegated to me the task of coming up with Nigerian artists that in his words "Kill the remix".

I allowed myself the liberty of suggesting three Afrobeats talents for the remix; Bella Shmurda, Mayorkun, and Blaqbonez.

Malcolm hopes to further amplify the success of 'Benzo' with the music video which he hopes will further push him to a wider audience.

A young Ghanaian sensation whose parents had dreams of him becoming a lawyer, Malcolm's decision to make music came as a shock to his parent. While in secondary school, his talent allowed him to get out of fixes with the authorities. It was only a matter of time before he was able to convince his reluctant parents and all those around him that he was born for this.