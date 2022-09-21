RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

A list of the records set by Asake's debut album 'Mr. Money With the Vibe'

Adeayo Adebiyi

On 8th, September 2022, rave of the moment Asake released his debut album after putting out successive hit singles that has dominated the year.




The highly anticipated album was well received and in continuation of his stellar run, the album has set new records within and outside Nigeria.

This article highlights some of the success the album has recorded across streaming platforms and charts.

  • Set New Apple Music Africa Record: 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' has set a new record on Apple music after becoming the African album with the most first day streams as well as the most opening three-day streams.
  • TurnTable Nigeria Top 100: Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' is the first album to have 7 songs in the top ten positions in the history of TurnTable Charts. On the Chart week dated September 19th, 2022, 'Terminator' top the chart and other singles including 'Organise', 'Joha', 'PBUY', 'Nzaza', 'Dull', and 'Dupe' appeared in the top 10.
  • Apple Music Nigeria Top 100: Asake's debut album also became the first album to have all its tracks occupy the first 12 spots on Apple Music Nigeria Top 100 in what's an unprecedented clean sweep.
  • A highest debuting Nigerian Album on Billboard 200: The album debuted on number 66th on the chart week dated September 24th, 2022. This makes it the highest debuting Nigerian album on the chart. It also sees 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' becomes the fourth highest ranking Nigerian album on the chart.
  • A number 2 peak on Billboard World Album's Chart: 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' achieved a new peak after climbing up to the number 2 position on Billboard World Album Chart in the chart week dated September 24th, 2022. The album debuted at number 7 on the chart.
  • Peaked at number one in 26 countries on Apple Music Album Chart: 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' reached Number one in 26 countries including 6 European countries.

Since the album release, it has broken records and set new ones in their stead. The album reinforces Asake's position has the most in-form Afrobeats artist of 2022.

As the album gears into its first month, it can be expected that album will continue to set new records.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.





