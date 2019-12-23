1.The Party Starters/ Social Butterflies:

We saw the natural dancers on the dance floor, while the party arena was set up. They were dressed to kill but started the fun and warmed people up so that when the dance floor was officially open, the atmosphere was already thrilling. They kept giving us fire ‘zanku’ and ‘legwork’ to almost every song played, including native tunes. Nice moves though!

7 party rockers we saw at the MTN Pulse House Invasion

7 party rockers we saw at the MTN Pulse House Invasion

2. The Social Media Queens:

With the way some people had their eyes glued to their phones and their hands up in the air, making videos, taking pictures, blowing kisses and smiles, you would have thought that the world would come to an end if they dropped their phones. But then when you have loads of data, would you act any different? They must be on the MTN Pulse plan.

7 party rockers we saw at the MTN Pulse House Invasion

7 party rockers we saw at the MTN Pulse House Invasion

7 party rockers we saw at the MTN Pulse House Invasion

3. The Life(s) of the party;

To be honest, it is hard to give this category to just one person. Just when we thought Oluwamuyiwa Apuabi and his brother Oluwafemi were the most party-hard winners, Aguoha Grace Favour brought in a whole different vibe to the win. It became clear why Grace was picked as the winner of the MTN Pulse House Invasion 2019 in Owerri; she had the right vibes and moves. Also, she pulled a crowd of party-go-lucky friends, together, they were all unstoppable! To cap it all, Zoro and DJ Spinall were drawn into the movement.

7 party rockers we saw at the MTN Pulse House Invasion

7 party rockers we saw at the MTN Pulse House Invasion

7 party rockers we saw at the MTN Pulse House Invasion

4. The Party Crashers

These are the kind of party crashers everyone wishes for at their party. Imagine how star struck you’d be if Falz the Bahd guy and Teni Makanaki or the duo of DJ Spinall and Zoro storm your party unannounced! The songs and heightened performances took the atmosphere to the next level, in style. We really loved the Eastern mix this year, though. We are guessing the party crashers did too.

7 party rockers we saw at the MTN Pulse House Invasion

7 party rockers we saw at the MTN Pulse House Invasion

5. The Hailers and Singers:

Some guests kept hailing every time one of their friends showed up at the Invasion. They loudly sang every word of any song that was played like they were on stage performing. They knew the words to every song DJ Spinall played and every person walking in the room. The invasion wouldn't be the same without them.

7 party rockers we saw at the MTN Pulse House Invasion

7 party rockers we saw at the MTN Pulse House Invasion

6. The “You Can’t Sit With Us” Crew:

Most people need others to bring out the fun in them. Before the arrival of the others, they sit quietly in a corner sulking or doing something else than partying like the rest of the crowd. Other times, they would rather hang with their crew exclusively, instead of mingling with the crowd. Urrgh! Such a bore.

7 party rockers we saw at the MTN Pulse House Invasion

7. The Greatest People You'll Ever Meet:

What would life be without friends! They get you through every night and make it memorable. These are your people who have to be at every party with you. These can also be the people you meet in the bathroom who compliment you and later become your BFFs. These were the kind of people we saw at the MTN Pulse House Invasion 2019 in Owerri.

7 party rockers we saw at the MTN Pulse House Invasion

Between you and your group of friends, you’ve probably been every person on this list.

This is a featured post.