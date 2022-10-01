62nd Independence: Spotify celebrates Nigerian Fuji, Afrobeats history.

Okumu said these playlists provided a home for music that millions of Nigerians of all ages and persuasions, had loved and listened to for decades.

According to her, the exciting playlists were “The Sounds of Fuji”, “I love my 2000s Afrobeats” and “I love my 2010s Afrobeats”, available on Spotify.

She said aside the global growth of Afrobeats, Nigeria was also home to a diverse musical culture, with genres of unique origins and artistes who had created iconic music across eras.

“To highlight this, Spotify is giving a voice to some of Nigerian music’s unsung genres, its most essential decades and the creators and hit songs that laid foundation for Afrobeats’ success.

“For the Sound of Fuji, Spotify is building on its most recent success charts, the evolution of the Fuji genre and its most essential artists, from Kollington Ayinla to Wasiu Alabi Pasuma.

“Fans of the early days of Afrobeats and everyone else, will find nostalgia and great memories calling in the “I Love My 2000s Afrobeats” playlist.

“Spotify will also be featuring some of the songs that kicked off the ‘Afrobeats To The World’ movement, this playlist is a mix of hits that Afrobeats lovers will definitely come back to,” she said.