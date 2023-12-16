ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

6 reasons you won't be missing Palmwine Music Festival 6 this season

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByPalmwineMusicFestival

6 reasons you won't be missing Palmwine Music Festival 6 this season
6 reasons you won't be missing Palmwine Music Festival 6 this season

Recommended articles

As the holiday season approaches, Palmwine Music Festival 2023 is set to captivate audiences and spread festive cheer on the 23rd day of December.

This eagerly anticipated event promises to be a celebration of one of the most iconic communities, Afro-centric culture, and the vibes of Palm wine in the holiday season.

Palmwine Music Festival offers a dazzling display of a mesmerizing wonderland in Muri Okunola, with breathtaking music and artistry that illuminates the night sky along with the festive atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attendees are set to enjoy a lineup of top-notch live performances, by DJ SPINAL, BOJ, LADIPOE, BLOODY CIVILIAN, TOMI THOMAS, TEMS, and several more of the industry’s finest artists as blessed by the palm wine gods.

This year Palmwine Music Fest will kick off by day, with an exciting segment hosted by Kevwe and Cam, equipped with an interesting line-up of talents known to captivate audiences.

Palmwine Merch and pop up shop are another colorful highlight of the festival which would be perfect for gifting loved ones in this special season. You can chill on the basketball court if you want to blow off steam or dunk on rims.

6 reasons you won't be missing Palmwine Music Festival 6 this season
6 reasons you won't be missing Palmwine Music Festival 6 this season Pulse Nigeria

It wouldn’t be Palmwine Music Fest if there wasn’t a diverse array of food on hand to satisfy every palate. Palmwine Music Festival offers a tempting selection of festive treats, savory delights, and warming beverages. From traditional holiday favorites to international cuisine, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palmwine Music Festival has grown over the years to become an impactful community, the perfect networking environment, and a gateway place for music lovers and people looking to enjoy the holiday season.

So what is your best route to creating a memorable Christmas than being at the festival?

Palmwine Music Festival is proudly supported by Coke studio, Pulseng, Trace TV, Beat FM, Kiss FM, Vybz FM, and other Key media organizations.

Tickets are still on sale on Nairabox and TixAfrica via this link

https://rb.gy/kflvx9

ADVERTISEMENT

https://rb.gy/fbp8kz

Don’t forget to save the date.

#palmwinemusic #palmwinefest #palmwinemusicfest

#palmwinefest6 #palmwinefestlagos23

_---_

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByPalmwineMusicFestival

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Glitter, glam, & Afrobeats, get ready for A Night of Queens concert

Glitter, glam, & Afrobeats, get ready for A Night of Queens concert

6 reasons you won't be missing Palmwine Music Festival 6 this season

6 reasons you won't be missing Palmwine Music Festival 6 this season

5 controversial celebrity moments of 2023

5 controversial celebrity moments of 2023

Rising act C Extreme releases new captivating single 'You'

Rising act C Extreme releases new captivating single 'You'

Spyro's chart-topping hit gets soulful makeover with Simi in 'Only Fine Girl Remix'

Spyro's chart-topping hit gets soulful makeover with Simi in 'Only Fine Girl Remix'

The star of 'Ada Omo Daddy' Tayo Faniran on what attracted him to the film

The star of 'Ada Omo Daddy' Tayo Faniran on what attracted him to the film

Top 10 hottest Nigerian artists of 2023

Top 10 hottest Nigerian artists of 2023

Yemi Alade returns with new vibrant EP 'MamaPiano'

Yemi Alade returns with new vibrant EP 'MamaPiano'

Chike's 'Egwu' featuring Mohbad is the perfect soundtrack for Detty December

Chike's 'Egwu' featuring Mohbad is the perfect soundtrack for Detty December

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

'Lonely At The Top' is the most searched song in Nigeria in 2023

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' is the most searched song in Nigeria

Vevo's top global artist of 2023.

Karol G, Rihanna, Chris Brown among top 10 Vevo global artists of 2023

Spyro's chart-topping hit gets soulful makeover with Simi in 'Only Fine Girl Remix'

Spyro's chart-topping hit gets soulful makeover with Simi in 'Only Fine Girl Remix'