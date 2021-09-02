The event commenced on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 6 pm. It has since held on both following two days, at the same time.

In the first three days, acts like Sammie Okposo, Frank Edwards, Tope Alabi, Dunsin Oyekan, Testimony Jaga, Onos Ariyo, Efe Nathan, Emmy Kosgei, Limoblaze, Soltune, Agent Snypa, Nolly CIA, Michael Stuckey (USA), CCioma, IBK Sings, Kelechi, Marizu and Da Music serenaded an expectant audience with riveting praises and thanksgiving to God.

Besides the artist who have graced the event’s first three days, Sinach had some of the biggest names in Christendom today call in to pray and exhort at the concert. On the first day, Pastor Kenneth Copeland called and had a group perform a recital of Sinach’s global hit song Way Maker before praying and blessing her concert.

From Nigeria, Pastor Bolaji Idowu and Pastor Iren were on ground to share and lead people into salvation. On the second and third day, Sinach surprised her audience with special appearances from popular TV evangelist Joel Osteen and his wife who called in.

Gospel music legend, Darlene Zschech called in on Wednesday, excited to be a part of Sinach’s concert.

Acts like Samsong, Juddikay, TY Bello, Ada, Dr. Panam Percy, Folabi Nuel, Cyude, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Nosa, Dieko and Glowreeyah are set to feature on the last two days of the event, on September 2 and 3, 2021.

The event will continue holding at this week at The Monarch, Lekki. The concert hosted by Pastor Dayo Laniyi.

Alongside events like Gidi Fest and Afro Nation, this seems like the biggest line-up and longest duration for a music concert in Africa. It feels like a Gospel Coachella.

At the helms of the organizers (GOSGEM) is Sinach's husband, Joseph Egbu. Word on the street says that the planning committee has high hopes that there will be similar editions of this event in the future.

Speaking about the event, Sinach explained the reason for the concert in an interview via her Facebook page, “There’s too much evil going on in the world today, people are in fear, despair, and hurting, but when God’s people lift up their voices in praise to Him, things change. God’s high and holy praises fill our mouths, for our shouted praises are our weapons of war against fear, depression, anxiety and discouragement!”

