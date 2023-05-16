5 things to expect from Joeboy's upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

The Afropop superstar is set to release his sophomore album on May 17, 2023, and it's set to be another exciting experience for listeners. Just yesterday May 15, Joeboy released the tracklist for 'Body & Soul' which boasts of some exciting guest appearances.

As listeners keenly anticipate the album release, here are five things listeners can expect from the album.

Love Songs

Of course, there will be a collection of love songs on 'Body & Soul' as Joeboy has established himself as a quintessential lover boy who wears his heart on his sleeves.

The album can be expected to pack new love rhythms that will resonate with listeners and fight for a ranking position on Joeboy's catalogue of love songs.

Hit Songs

Although Joeboy is a soft-singing lover boy, he's a proven hitmaker who has delivered multiple hit songs like 'Alcohol' which is one of the biggest hits of the streaming era.

Listeners can expect 'Body & Soul' to deliver one or two singles that will rise to hit status.

New Sounds

Joeboy spent a better part of 2022 experimenting with different sounds and listeners can expect to see some of the results in the upcoming album.

'Body & Soul' will showcase Joeboy's ability to explore different genres while pushing the boundaries of Afropop.

Exciting Collaborations

With exciting talents such as Oxlade, BNXN, CKay, as well as, Odumodu Blvck who is injecting excitement into Nigeria's Hip Hop appearing on the album, listeners can expect captivating experiences.

The album also features American rap veteran Ludacris in what might be the start of more international collaborations for Joeboy.

Deep Cuts

