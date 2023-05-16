The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

5 things to expect from Joeboy's upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

Adeayo Adebiyi

This is what to expect from Joeboy's upcoming sophomore album.

5 things listeners can expect from Joeboy's upcoming album 'Body & Soul'
5 things listeners can expect from Joeboy's upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

Recommended articles

The Afropop superstar is set to release his sophomore album on May 17, 2023, and it's set to be another exciting experience for listeners. Just yesterday May 15, Joeboy released the tracklist for 'Body & Soul' which boasts of some exciting guest appearances.

As listeners keenly anticipate the album release, here are five things listeners can expect from the album.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, there will be a collection of love songs on 'Body & Soul' as Joeboy has established himself as a quintessential lover boy who wears his heart on his sleeves.

The album can be expected to pack new love rhythms that will resonate with listeners and fight for a ranking position on Joeboy's catalogue of love songs.

Although Joeboy is a soft-singing lover boy, he's a proven hitmaker who has delivered multiple hit songs like 'Alcohol' which is one of the biggest hits of the streaming era.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listeners can expect 'Body & Soul' to deliver one or two singles that will rise to hit status.

Joeboy spent a better part of 2022 experimenting with different sounds and listeners can expect to see some of the results in the upcoming album.

'Body & Soul' will showcase Joeboy's ability to explore different genres while pushing the boundaries of Afropop.

ADVERTISEMENT

With exciting talents such as Oxlade, BNXN, CKay, as well as, Odumodu Blvck who is injecting excitement into Nigeria's Hip Hop appearing on the album, listeners can expect captivating experiences.

The album also features American rap veteran Ludacris in what might be the start of more international collaborations for Joeboy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joeboy has always dipped into his artistic bag to deliver timeless songs that resonate with listeners on a deeper level. 'Body & Soul' can be expected to deliver some deep cuts that will provide depth and balance,

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things to expect from Joeboy's upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

5 things to expect from Joeboy's upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

Nedu berates women who brand themselves 'independent' but rely on men

Nedu berates women who brand themselves 'independent' but rely on men

TG Omori wants to break Guinness World Record

TG Omori wants to break Guinness World Record

'If you don't have ₦‎500k in your account, you are living in poverty' - Daddy Freeze

'If you don't have ₦‎500k in your account, you are living in poverty' - Daddy Freeze

Why Burna Boy quit football for music

Why Burna Boy quit football for music

'Daddy, please wake up' - Murphy Afolabi's daughter cries as he's laid to rest

'Daddy, please wake up' - Murphy Afolabi's daughter cries as he's laid to rest

Joeboy features BNXN, CKay, Oxlade on upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

Joeboy features BNXN, CKay, Oxlade on upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

Asake & Ayra Starr are the top artists on Spotify's biggest African Playlist

Asake & Ayra Starr are the top artists on Spotify's biggest African Playlist

Kiekie explains why she doesn't post her husband on Instagram

Kiekie explains why she doesn't post her husband on Instagram

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omah Lay

'I was deep in pain & always smoking when I made Soso' - Omah Lay

Davido

Davido excites fans as he announces Osun edition of 'Timeless Concert'

Rema, Wizkid

Rema set to break record for longest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Rema

Rema extends record on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart to 36 weeks