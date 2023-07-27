ADVERTISEMENT
5 things to expect from Adekunle Gold's 5th album 'Tequila Ever After'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international superstar Adekunle Gold is set to release his landmark fifth album 'Tequila Ever After' on July 28, 2023.

The Afrobeats music star is set to release his landmark fifth album which kicks off Tio Tequila's Rockstar era of his ever-evolving brilliant artistry.

On July 26, 2023, the multi-award-winning sensation shared the tracklist and guest appearances for 'Tequila Ever After'.

These are five things listeners can expect from the highly anticipated body of work.

Even before making an artistic switch to Pop music, Adekunle Gold has consistently delivered hit music. As a Popstar, Adekunle Gold has released multiple hit records, and his forthcoming album ‘Tequila Ever After’ is heralded by the release of party-starting hits ‘Party No Dey Stop’ and ‘Ogaranya’.

Listeners can expect Tio Tequila to deliver stinging hit singles on his upcoming album that will further strengthen his place as one of Afrobeats' hitmakers.

With guest appearances cut across Nigerian, African, and international superstars, listeners can expect some top-notch collaborations that will satisfy the craving of both domestic and international fans.

From Simi’s celestial vocals to ODUMODUBLVCK’S swaggering flow, Ami Faku and Khalid’s scintillating melodies, and Pharrell William's genius there’s a lot of excitement to look out for.

‘Tequila Ever After’ is carefully curated to capture Adekunle Gold’s fast-growing international fame that has seen him blow away audiences in festivals across Europe and thus earning him new fans.

With guest appearances for American music stars Pharrell Williams, Khalid, Coco Jones, Nile Rodgers, and production credit from British multi-talented producer Labrinth, the album is set to captivate foreign listeners while stretching Afrobeats' creative boundaries.

Adekunle Gold is one of Africa’s most gifted musicians with remarkable penmanship and a rich understanding of music that’s obvious in the quality of his compositions.

‘Tequila Ever After’ has been described by critics as the highest level of Adekunle Gold’s artistry yet and this can be expected to materialize on the album through rich composition that combines impressive elements from all around the world.

With Afrobeats on a global ascension, ‘Tequila Ever After’ stands tall and ready to contend for global awards including the Grammys.

Adekunle Gold revealed that the making of ‘Tequila Ever After’ was inspired by a life-changing shot of Tequila that placed him in a cheerful mood and inspired him to make some of his best music yet.

Listeners can expect the album to pack this positive feeling through a collection of feel-good music that will deliver a healthy rush of dopamine and positivity that Tio Tequila wishes to convey.

Adeayo Adebiyi

