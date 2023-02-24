2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on election day as an OBIDIENT [Pulse Lists]

His supporters are active on social media, vibrant, and devoted to the extreme.

As an 'obidient,' here are seven songs you should have on your playlist tomorrow.

Chief Dr Oliver De Coque - Opportunity

'Obidients,' as the underdog, will understand this. It's a hopeful song. Chief Dr Oliver De Coque's classic song 'Opportunity' not only reiterates the possibility of Peter Obi winning at the polls, but it can also serve as a reminder to 'Obidients' who believe this may be their only chance to vote for their preferred candidate.

Asake - Dull

Nothing to say here. Just keep singing along.

"I swear I no go dull

I swear I no go dull

I swear I no go dull

Aje, I no go dull

I swear I no go dull

Wetin mama go chop?"

Burna Boy - Monsters You Made

Without a doubt, the 'obidients' are the'monsters' they created. It really is that simple. In all honesty, Burna Boy's 'Monsters You Made' is the perfect song to keep you motivated tomorrow as you go out to vote and stay behind to watch your votes counted.

Ajebo Hustlers - Loyalty

'Obidients' are most likely the most devoted voters. As Ajebo Hustlers sang in 'Loyalty,' they don't want Obi's money or connections.

LADIPOE - Big Energy

'Big Energy,' by Ladipoe, should be the anthem for all 'obedients' tomorrow. It's the ideal song for quickly increasing your energy level to 100.

My favorite part of the song that should really motivate you as a 'obedient' is;

"Big picture in mind

Take it in small portions

Invest back in my life