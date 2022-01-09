RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are the top 5 most powerful co-signs in Nigerian music

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Sometimes, the co-sign also comes by way of signing the artist to a label.

Wizkid and Olamide at Livespot X Festival
Wizkid and Olamide at Livespot X Festival

A co-sign is a Hip-Hop terminology, which connotes a feature - coupled with an intentional push - from a bigger artist at a particular point in time, on a smaller artist’s song. Sometimes - but not usually - a co-sign comes without a feature.

Recommended articles

In Nigerian music, Hip-Hop plays second fiddle to pop. The most powerful co-signs over the past 15 years in Nigerian music, have belonged to pop stars. However, the size of an artist’s superstardom, doesn’t always equate the power of a co-sign. The potency of a co-sign is determined by the regularity with which a superstar’s presence can elevate a smaller artist’s record or presence.

Sometimes, the co-sign also comes by way of signing the artist to a label. This article aims to document the most powerful co-signs in Nigerian music in recent history. The criteria is simple;

  1. Availability of a superstar
  2. Potency of feature
  3. Potency of regularity 

Without further ado, here are the biggest co-signs in Nigerian music;

Honourable Mentions;

Flavour

While Flavour’s co-sign often gets pigeonholed into traditionalist Igbo pop sounds like Ogene, Highlife or Ekpili in the South-West, Ijele’s co-sign is an aspiration for South-Eastern acts. Over the past few years, his presence has elevated a few records.

5.) Simi

Chiké & Simi – Running (To You) [Official Video]

While her co-sign seems to go under the radar, it’s a product of her brand, as a heartthrob of the Nigerian mainstream. She’s loved and adored by many, who are then invested in anything that concerns her: her marriage, her child and her music. Over the past few years, LadiPoe and Chike have hugely benefited from it.

4.) Omah Lay

Ajebo Hustlers feat. Omah Lay - Pronto (Official Video)

While this might go against certain power dynamics, his presence on certain records has been key to their success. While on ‘Infinity’ featuring Olamide, the latter is definitely the legend and the bigger artist, Omah Lay was the hotter artist. In the conversation of that record’s success, his presence was bigger than Olamide’s own.

The same argument can be made for ‘Pami’ with DJ Tunez, Wizkid and Adekunle Gold.

In 2021, Omah Lay’s presence also propelled ‘Pronto’ by Ajebo Hustlers and ‘Forever’ by Gyakie into the realms of a hit.

3.) Mayorkun

Jamopyper - If No Be You feat. Mayorkun (Official Video)

In 2019, Mayorkun elevated Joeboy’s ‘Don’t Call Me Back.’ The year before that, his presence gave a hit to Kizz Daniel, with ‘True.’ By 2020, Chike thanked Mayorkun for ‘If You No Love (Remix).’

In a similar way to Olamide and Omah Lay with ‘Infinity,’ Mayorkun’s presence on Davido’s ‘The Best’ follows a similar dynamic. Then there are records like ‘Nkan Be’ for Lil Kesh, ‘If No Be You’ for Jamopyper, ‘What Type of Dance’ for DJ Kaywise, ‘MJ (Remix)’ for Bad Boy Timz and more.

Let’s stop there for now.

2.) Davido

Adekunle Gold, Davido - High (Official Video)

Just below Olamide, Davido is Nigeria’s biggest artist-label exec combo. Where do we start and how do we go about it? In 2021 alone, Davido’s presence handed out hits to Focalistic, Adekunle Gold and Teni, with ‘Ke Star (Remix),’ ‘High’ and ‘For You’ respectively. His presence also did something for Peruzzi on ‘Somebody Baby.

While Davido’s availability makes him do a lot of features, you can’t really use that to discountenance him. In 2020, he was largely absent from the Nigerian mainstream, but he still did a myriad of features.

1.) Olamide

Adekunle Gold, Davido - High (Official Video)

This goes way beyond being a king of the streets: Olamide is talent and musical acumen unparalleled. Since his presence propelled ‘Zazoo’ to become Nigeria’s hottest record, Harrysong, T.I Blaze and Bad Boy Timz have been grateful for his name - that’s just over the past one month alone.

Stretching back, Olamide’s presence gave Naira Marley his first Nigerian hit record, with ‘Issa Goal’ in 2018. A year later, his presence elevated ‘Instagram’ for Reminisce. His co-sign did something great for Bad Boy Timz, and even for P-Priime, via Carpe Diem.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the top 5 most powerful co-signs in Nigerian music

Here are the top 5 most powerful co-signs in Nigerian music

Hawkeye: a sharpshooting series that hits the bullseye

Hawkeye: a sharpshooting series that hits the bullseye

AMAA calls for entry ahead of 2022 edition

AMAA calls for entry ahead of 2022 edition

Vonita drops music video for Shakara remix with Lyta

Vonita drops music video for Shakara remix with Lyta

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid release a video for their new single, 'Ballon D'or'

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid release a video for their new single, 'Ballon D'or'

Amazon Prime Video inks licensing deal with Nigeria's Anthill Studios

Amazon Prime Video inks licensing deal with Nigeria's Anthill Studios

Singer Rema gains admission to the University of Lagos

Singer Rema gains admission to the University of Lagos

AY's 'Christmas in Miami' grosses N205.8 million in 2 weeks

AY's 'Christmas in Miami' grosses N205.8 million in 2 weeks

Movie icon Sidney Poitier is dead

Movie icon Sidney Poitier is dead

Trending

Zazuu defies the laws of packaging, logic and industry standard

Nigerian artist Portable [Instagram/PortableOmolalomi1]

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of 2021

Lojay LVNATTN album cover via Google

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid release a video for their new single, 'Ballon D'or'

Wizkid and Burna Boy

Ayra Starr named one of the top artists to watch out in the world by Shazam

Fireboy, Wande Coal, Ayra Starr, others thrill fans at ‘The Live In Concert’