Here are five guaranteed ways you can grow your audience as an emerging Nigerian artist, according to ChatGPT:

Social media

One of the easiest and most effective ways to grow your audience as an artist is by harnessing the power of social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

You can post your work regularly with strategic hashtags in order to gain more reach and keep your audience engaged while also attracting new ones.

Collaborations

For ChatGPT, collaboration is a viable way to grow your audience. Collaborating with other artists, influencers, or brands can help you gain exposure and reach a larger audience. Also, collaborating with other artists is a way to tap into a different fan base and gain new followers.

Live performances

Performing live is a good way for you to connect with a new audience and gain more fans. Live performances also help you hone your stagecraft and showcase your abilities.

Networking

Networking with other artists and industry professionals can help build your audience and get you in front of the right people. You can network by attending events, joining communities, and participating in online forums to connect with like-minded individuals and gain new followers.

Building an email list

Another great way to reach your audience is by building an email list. You do this by collecting email addresses from social media and events. You can send newsletters to this email list to promote their work, upcoming events, and other exciting content to keep them engaged.