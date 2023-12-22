1da Banton shines in scintillating music video for 'Gbadun'

It's a feast for the senses, a combination of auditory and visual elements that create a truly incredible experience.

With the help of veteran video director, Adasa Cookey, 1da Banton elevates the song's appeal with a music video that perfectly encapsulates the essence of the track.

The video is an explosion of color and energy, showcasing a series of brilliantly executed choreographic sequences that bring the song's vibrant spirit to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst these dynamic visuals, 1da Banton stands out, exuding a blend of sophistication and charisma that firmly places him in the spotlight.

"Can’t let nobody steal my joy, I just wan dey happy," echoes 1da Banton in his latest offering, a sentiment that takes on a new life in his visually stunning music video.

Fresh from sealing a deal with RCA/Sony Music Entertainment France, 1da Banton presents the official music video for his eargasmic single, 'Gbadun'. This self-produced track, which debuted to critical acclaim a few weeks ago, has quickly become a favourite among fans, celebrated for its infectious rhythm and exhilarating lyrics.

As the year 2023 winds down, this release from 1da Banton marks a spectacular end to an already impressive year. It sets the stage for an even more exciting 2024, hinting at the projects he has in store for the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT