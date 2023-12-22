ADVERTISEMENT
1da Banton shines in scintillating music video for 'Gbadun'

Adeayo Adebiyi

It's a feast for the senses, a combination of auditory and visual elements that create a truly incredible experience.

With the help of veteran video director, Adasa Cookey, 1da Banton elevates the song's appeal with a music video that perfectly encapsulates the essence of the track.

The video is an explosion of color and energy, showcasing a series of brilliantly executed choreographic sequences that bring the song's vibrant spirit to life.

Amidst these dynamic visuals, 1da Banton stands out, exuding a blend of sophistication and charisma that firmly places him in the spotlight.

"Can’t let nobody steal my joy, I just wan dey happy," echoes 1da Banton in his latest offering, a sentiment that takes on a new life in his visually stunning music video.

Fresh from sealing a deal with RCA/Sony Music Entertainment France, 1da Banton presents the official music video for his eargasmic single, 'Gbadun'. This self-produced track, which debuted to critical acclaim a few weeks ago, has quickly become a favourite among fans, celebrated for its infectious rhythm and exhilarating lyrics.

As the year 2023 winds down, this release from 1da Banton marks a spectacular end to an already impressive year. It sets the stage for an even more exciting 2024, hinting at the projects he has in store for the fans.

With new work on the horizon, 1da Banton is poised to continue his exploits in the global scene, promising his fans an array of new and exhilarating experiences.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

