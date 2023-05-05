The sports category has moved to a new website.
1da Banton announces new EP '1da Shall Never End', inks global deal with Sony Music Publishing

Adeayo Adebiyi

Singer-Songwriter and record producer 1Da Banton have announced the upcoming release of his highly anticipated EP, '1da Shall Never End'.

1da Banton
1da Banton

'Ida Shall Never End' EP is set for release on May 17th, and the highly anticipated project will feature exciting tracks including the already released lead single 'Call Jehova'.

In anticipation of his new EP, the hitmaker who is signed to Squareball Entertainment Recording has penned a groundbreaking deal with Sony music publishing Germany. The deal brings the Port-Harcourt-born music star under the same publishing tent as some of the world’s greatest songwriters like Ed Sheeran, The Beatles, Beyoncé, Queen, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Pharrell & more.

Patrick Strauch, Managing Director, and Marvin Lutz, A&R/Creative Manager, Sony Music Publishing Germany described 1da Banton as an exceptional artist whom they are excited to work with.

The huge awaited EP will be released on May 17th and 1da Banton will be hoping to use it to further enhance his reach in both Nigerian and internationally.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

