1da Banton announces new EP '1da Shall Never End', inks global deal with Sony Music Publishing

'Ida Shall Never End' EP is set for release on May 17th, and the highly anticipated project will feature exciting tracks including the already released lead single 'Call Jehova'.

In anticipation of his new EP, the hitmaker who is signed to Squareball Entertainment Recording has penned a groundbreaking deal with Sony music publishing Germany. The deal brings the Port-Harcourt-born music star under the same publishing tent as some of the world’s greatest songwriters like Ed Sheeran, The Beatles, Beyoncé, Queen, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Pharrell & more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Strauch, Managing Director, and Marvin Lutz, A&R/Creative Manager, Sony Music Publishing Germany described 1da Banton as an exceptional artist whom they are excited to work with.