Pulse List: 12 Nigerian heartbreak songs to help you through 'breakfast'

Here are 12 Nigerian heartbreak songs to listen to when you're going through a breakup or having your 'breakfast.'

1. Not The Girl - Darey

Darey released one of the best breakup songs of all time in 2008. 'Not The Girl' was a huge hit song that dominated the airwaves in the late 2000s. If it had been released in this decade, it could have been a TikTok hit. Lines like 'You're not the girl I used to know, you're a shadow of yourself, I think I lost you a long ago' added to the emotional intensity.

2. Understand - Omah Lay

Many people are unaware that Omah Lay's 2021 hit song 'Understand' is a breakup song. The Nigerian singer was simply telling a story about how he went to great lengths to please his lover, giving her his necklace pendant, his last card, and yet ended up 'chopping breakfast' and couldn't 'understand' it.

3. Thunder Fire You - Ric Hassani

'Thunder Fire You,' a 2019 hit song, is one of those songs that needs no introduction. Ric Hassani was so devastated that he cursed his lover for serving him 'breakfast.'

4. Last Last - Burna Boy

The most recent is 'Last Last'. Burna Boy publicly dated and then broke up with British rapper Stefflon Don, prompting him to write a song about it. Burna Boy's pain was palpable in the song, especially when he said, 'Why you say I did nothing for you, when I for do anything you want me to do, Maybe another time, maybe another life you will be my wife and we'll get it right.'

5. Don't Call Me Back - Joeboy ft Mayorkun

Mayorkun and Joeboy collaborated on a story-telling song in 2019. 'Don't Call Me Back' is simply a song about a lover who is still in love with the person who served him or her a 'delicious breakfast' and threatens not to call the lover back when he finally gets to move on. It is a very relatable story.

6. Damages - Tems

So far, the songs listed have come from those who have been served. Here's one for those who serve 'breakfast' (winks). Tems is tired of being played and couldn't take any more 'damages,' so she had to serve her lover 'breakfast,' most likely in bed.

7. Out of Love - Chike

Without Chike's 'Out of Love,' this list would be incomplete. To me, his story is similar to that of many other people. It's about being in an open relationship without realizing it. Chike thought it was exclusive, not realizing he had a number because she was in love with so many others. Lines like 'said I thought I was the only one, say na me you call your number one' made me really pity him.

8. Bibanke - Asa

On her eponymous album, released in 2007, Asa discusses the loss of her lover, who was pretty much everything to her, treated her like a queen, and inspired her to never be afraid on the song titled 'Bibanke'. Indeed, no matter how rosy the situation becomes, 'breakfast' can still be the end result.

9. Omoge Mi - Psquare

In 'Omoge Mi,' from their 2005 album 'Get Squared,' the Nigerian music duo Psquare discussed how their lover was having an affair with their bestfriend. In the 2000s, it was a breakup anthem.

10. Moelogo - Emotions ft M.anifest

Moelogo, a British-Nigerian singer, collaborates with M.anifest on 'Emotions.' The song describes how Moelogo's lover played with his heart despite the fact that he gave her everything he had. Moelogo's pain was perfectly captured by the line 'You promise you won't leave me, But you doing tha, You're still doing that.'

11. Maxee - National Cake (Breakup Anthem)

Maxee, a new artist, released one of the year's hottest songs earlier this year. 'National Cake (Beakfast)' is a lamba from Maxee about a friend who has been dumped by his lover. He went on to say that he is waiting for his own because breakups affect everyone.

12. Ugoccie - Breakfast ft Phyno