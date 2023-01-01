10 Nigerian artists to watch out for in 2023

Mohbad

After his feud with his former record label boss, the defunct Marlian music artist has gathered some buzz. He is now on his way to the pinnacle of his career, with many people watching to see what he will do next and how much he can accomplish without the influence of his 'wicked' former boss, as he has dubbed him. They say clout is never a bad thing, and he has plenty of it right now. Hopefully, in 2023, he will make the most of it.

T.I Blaze

In the Nigerian music scene, street pop has always been a force to be reckoned with. Olamide and Phyno pioneered this path years ago, which has proven to be one of the industry's most thriving genres. After garnering some success in 2022, Blaze is poised for bigger things in the street pop lane, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky is without a doubt a rare gem in the industry. He had a fantastic season in 2022, but he could not break into the international scene at the level we had all hoped for. Partly due to labeling limitations, but that is about to change. Given how they handled his most recent project, it is clear that they are ready to expose him fully.

Boy Spyce

Boy Spyce of Mavin Records is one of the few voices that has what it takes to end 2023 as a global star. He possesses all of the necessary elements, including finance, team, sound, and brand. His unreleased song 'So Bad' is already gaining traction and could be his first hit in the new year.

Majeeed

Majeeed is well on his way to greatness. His recent partnership with Empire Distribution, one of Africa's biggest winners last year, only increases his chances of success in 2023.

Bryann

Bryann, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, is undoubtedly poised to take over. With a proper brand, a loyal fanbase, and a team like Empire following his recent affiliation with them, he is unquestionably a major force to be reckoned with in 2023.

T Dollar

T Dollar is a Nigerian Afrobeat singer who piqued our interest in 2022 with his single 'Rise,' which quickly became one of our anthems. With a little push, deliberate collaborations, and affiliation with an experienced team, T. Dollar could be the next Asake. He has everything he requires.

Odumodublvck

Odumodublvck is without a doubt Nigeria's unicorn. He is not just gaining new fans on a daily basis; he is doing so effortlessly and with very few resources. Odumodu is unquestionably one of the few artists well-positioned to dominate the industry in 2023.

Beekay

Bassey Kenneth, also known as Beekay, is from Akwa-Ibom State and is gradually taking over. He's on his own path, with his own fans, climbing the ladder at the safest possible pace until he reaches the top. 2023 is most likely the year when everything changes for the better for him.

Pawzz

