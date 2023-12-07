Top 10 male & female duets in the Nigerian music Industry since 2000

From these classic records, we have selected 10 of the greatest male and female collaborations in Nigerian music since 2000.

Whether it's male and female singers locked in stimulating vocal showoffs or rappers laying memorable bars over befitting choruses, male and female duets have produced some timeless music.

10. 'Ololufe' by Flavour feat Chidinma

Flavour is reputable for his colorful infusion of Igbo culture in his globally consumed music. In this sonorous duet with songstress Chidinma, they combine squeaky clean vocals with a blend of English, Igbo, and Yoruba for a heart-melting love rendition.

9. 'Praise God' by Da Grin feat Omawumi

When rapper Da Grin linked up with singer Omawumi, the result was a smash hit that delivers sticky bars and an infectious melody that still lingers in the memory of listeners over a decade after his painful passing.

8. 'Facebook Love' by Jaywon feat Essence

This classic record delivers a rush of nostalgia that brings to mind Facebook love stories which some older readers will surely relate to. The Kennis Music signees delivered a special love tune that still thrills longing hearts.

7. 'Jawo Jawo' by Goldie feat Jaywon

At the height of her power, Goldie linked up with label mate Jaywon for a duet that tells the story of a scheming seductress. The single took over speakers across the country and displayed Goldie's impressive talent and artistry.

6. 'Soldier' by Falz & Simi

Picture-perfect talented duo Falz and Simi dazzled listeners with their synced performance on the love record 'Soldier'. The love tune remains a classic reference in duets in the modern era of Afrobeats.

5. 'Malo' by Tiwa Savage feat Wizkid

Two African music powerhouses Tiwa savage and Wizkid combine for this sensual record that packs the scintillating melody and stimulating appeal.

4. 'Oyi' - Flavour feat Tiwa Savage

Flavour tapped Tiwa Savage for the remix of the hit single 'Oyi'. The duet sees the two combine their infectious melodies and easily digestible vocals for a heartwarming love tune.

3. 'One Naira' by M.I Abaga feat WAJE

With this record, M.I Abaga and WAJE delivered a classic duet that tells the story of love capable of withstanding any trial. From M.I's smooth rhymes to WAJE's flawless vocals, 'One Naira' stays fresh over 10 years after its release.

2. 'Essence' by Wizkid feat Tems

Tagged the best song in the history of music by Kanye West, 'Essence' is a phenomenal duet that took Afrobeats to a whole new level. From the delectable melody to the perfect beat, 'Essence' is the soundtrack for lovers to melt their bodies.

1. 'Never Far Away' - Lagbaja feat Ego Iheanacho