Top 10 male & female duets in the Nigerian music Industry since 2000

Adeayo Adebiyi

Here are some of the memorable male and female duets in Afrobeats.

Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Lagbaja, Simi
Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Lagbaja, Simi

From these classic records, we have selected 10 of the greatest male and female collaborations in Nigerian music since 2000.

Whether it's male and female singers locked in stimulating vocal showoffs or rappers laying memorable bars over befitting choruses, male and female duets have produced some timeless music.

Flavour is reputable for his colorful infusion of Igbo culture in his globally consumed music. In this sonorous duet with songstress Chidinma, they combine squeaky clean vocals with a blend of English, Igbo, and Yoruba for a heart-melting love rendition.

When rapper Da Grin linked up with singer Omawumi, the result was a smash hit that delivers sticky bars and an infectious melody that still lingers in the memory of listeners over a decade after his painful passing.

This classic record delivers a rush of nostalgia that brings to mind Facebook love stories which some older readers will surely relate to. The Kennis Music signees delivered a special love tune that still thrills longing hearts.

At the height of her power, Goldie linked up with label mate Jaywon for a duet that tells the story of a scheming seductress. The single took over speakers across the country and displayed Goldie's impressive talent and artistry.

Picture-perfect talented duo Falz and Simi dazzled listeners with their synced performance on the love record 'Soldier'. The love tune remains a classic reference in duets in the modern era of Afrobeats.

Two African music powerhouses Tiwa savage and Wizkid combine for this sensual record that packs the scintillating melody and stimulating appeal.

Flavour tapped Tiwa Savage for the remix of the hit single 'Oyi'. The duet sees the two combine their infectious melodies and easily digestible vocals for a heartwarming love tune.

With this record, M.I Abaga and WAJE delivered a classic duet that tells the story of love capable of withstanding any trial. From M.I's smooth rhymes to WAJE's flawless vocals, 'One Naira' stays fresh over 10 years after its release.

Tagged the best song in the history of music by Kanye West, 'Essence' is a phenomenal duet that took Afrobeats to a whole new level. From the delectable melody to the perfect beat, 'Essence' is the soundtrack for lovers to melt their bodies.

When it comes to male and female duets in Nigerian music since 2000, Lagbaja's classic love record remains the best of the bunch. Ego's celestial vocals and Labgaja's unique voice combine with horns and percussions to deliver an other-worldly musical experience.

