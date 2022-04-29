RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are the top 10 trending moments from Burna Boy's show at the Madison Square Garden

Onyema Courage

Burna Boy electrifies New York City with his performance.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

A few hours ago, New York City's Madison Square Garden was packed to capacity as Burna Boy, the African Giant, set a new record. Burna Boy was the first African artist to sell out the Garden of Eden, performing in front of over 20,000 people. Busta Rhymes, the legendary rapper, introduced the singer.

Burna Boy and Busta Rhymes
Burna Boy and Busta Rhymes Pulse Nigeria

Here are the top 10 trending moments from Burna Boy's show at the Madison Square Garden.

1. Fans gave Burna Boy bras as gift

2. Performing 'Sungba remix'

3. Performing an unreleased song off his upcoming album

4. Transition from 'Kilometer' to 'Killin Dem'

5. Performing 'Way Too Big'

6. Burna Boy's family vibing to his performance

7. The African Giant's entrance to the MSG

8. Performing 'Second Sermon remix,

9. Performing 'Bank on It'

10. Transition from 'Sponono' to 'Sungba'

Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

