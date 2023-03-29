From getting banned on the radio to parents banning their wards from singing a record, and fan bases engaging in a faceoff because of a record, Afrobeats has had its fair share of controversial songs.

Below are 10 Afrobeats songs that generated controversy.

1. 'Omode meta' by Tony Tetuila feat 2face (2baba) & Ruff Rugged N’ Raw

In the early days of Afrobeats, Tony Teitualla released a diss track for fellow label mates Eedris Abdulkareem and Eddy Montana with whom he had a falling out.

2. 'Kerewa' by Zule Zoo

This single that describes in detail the sexual adventures of a cheating spouse drew huge criticisms from Nigerians. The single was banned from radio and TV, parents forbade their children from humming it let alone singing it, and it was held up as a symbol of the moral decadence in society.

Over a decade since its infamous release, 'Kerewa' still remain the symbol of moral decadence in Nigerian mainstream music.

3. 'Jaga Jaga' by Eedris Abdulkareem

This record was the celebrated rapper's attempt to capture the issues plaguing Nigerian society and it resonated so much with listeners that it became an instant hit.

The song was so scathing that President Olusegun Obasanjo issued a radio ban while also directing an angry reaction at Eedris Abdulkareem for airing the nation's dirty laundry.

4. 'Maga Don Pay' by Kelly Handsome

This song was a smash hit as it became a party anthem in Nigeria. However, the song drew significant criticism as it brazenly celebrates cyber fraud.

The song received a counter record titled 'Maga no need pay' which was put together by a couple of artists including Banky W and M.I with whom Kelly Handsome had a public beef.

5. 'All of You' by Davido

A young Davido off the back of a ceiling crashing hit 'Dami Duro' found himself at the top of the industry and in a moment of artistic egoism, he released the record 'All of You' where he declared his superiority to all and sundry.

The single didn't sit well with many within the industry and he was reportedly blacklisted.

6. 'Only Me' by 2baba

In 2011, 2baba released the hit record 'Only Me' which passed a message of live and let live.

One of the lines on the record ("I know say no be everybody sabi play ball but arise o compatriot if Nigeria calls') however caused a stir.

The famous line was said to be a dig directed at Super Eagles decorated midfielder John Mikel Obi who according to reports snubbed 2baba when the two met in a UK club.

Although 2baba denied that the line was a dig at Obi, it was however a hard sale as fans and bloggers had gone to town with the narrative.

7. 'Science Student' by Olamide

When Olamide released 'Science Student' in 2018, the song was criticized for promoting drug abuse.

The hitmaker denied this allegation and used the music video to send a message against drug abuse.

8. 'Am I A Yahoo Boy' by Naira Marley feat Zlatan

In 2019, Naira Marley was the most dominant force in Nigerian pop culture with his music bringing him an army of followers who live by his words.

After he and Zlatan were picked up by EFCC on suspicion of cyber fraud, the duo replied with the hit single 'Am I A Yahoo Boy' which was a show of defiance to a society that branded him as irresponsible.

9 'Soapy' by Naira Marley

After a stint at the Kiri Kiri correctional facility, Naira Marley celebrated regaining his freedom with a song that documented the sexual self-gratification ongoing with the prison walls.

'Soapy' which was swiftly banned on the radio was accompanied by a graphic dance step that further made Naira Marley into an undesirable element in Nigeria's highly moral society.

The song also gained him more followers as young fans were taken by his non-conformist personality.

10 'Kuku Do Ritual' by Portable

Portable is known for his troubleshooting antics and this very much extends to his music.

In 2022, he released the record, 'Kuku Do Ritual' where he encouraged those who were jealous of the wealth of others to sooner engage in money ritual.

