MultiChoice announces special World Cup coverage, unveils Big Brother Naija+South Africa

Odion Okonofua
MultiChoice Group
MultiChoice Group

This was disclosed at the MultiChoice Media Showcase which held on Thursday, September 15, in Lagos.

Speaking on the special coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the next Big Brother reality TV show, CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said all 64 matches of the World Cup in Qatar will be live on DStv and GOtv.

Multichoice Nigeria CEO John Ugbe [Broadcast Media Africa]
Multichoice Nigeria CEO John Ugbe [Broadcast Media Africa] Pulse Nigeria

He added that the special Big Brother edition will be even more intense with housemates from Nigeria and South Africa.

“MultiChoice is excited to bring every single fan, all the action in their language, along with local commentary. To add value to all our customers, we are making all 64 World Cup matches, available in 14 different local languages including Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa," he said.

“The next Big Brother edition will have housemates from the two giants of Africa, Nigeria, and South Africa, together in one house. This is designed to be a unifying experience of culture, personalities, and entertainment, highlighting what we both have in common. The prizes promise to be as massive as the entire show itself – both in cash and other sponsored prizes."

Touching on the investment by MultiChoice in growing content offering for customers' pleasure, Executive Head of Content, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said customers will be spoiled for choice in the coming months, as the company will be unveiling a chain of new programmes on its Africa Magic channels.

L-R: Tope Oshunkeye Executive Head, Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria; Atinuke Babatunde, Academy Director, West Africa, MultiChoice Talent Factory; John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria; Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content, MultiChoice Nigeria and Ayo Ajala Chief Operating Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria at the MultiChoice Media Showcase 2022
L-R: Tope Oshunkeye Executive Head, Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria; Atinuke Babatunde, Academy Director, West Africa, MultiChoice Talent Factory; John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria; Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content, MultiChoice Nigeria and Ayo Ajala Chief Operating Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria at the MultiChoice Media Showcase 2022 Pulse Nigeria

Highlighting some of the new content customers can look out for, Tejumola said popular comedy series, The Johnsons, will return for the new season which will honour the show's late cast, Ada Ameh.

Speaking further, she said customers should look out for a new 260-episode local series 'The Covenant', and another 260-episode local series titled 'Itura', starting from October 3. She added that the popular Africa Magic series, 'Tinsel', and 'The Rishantes', will also make a return in a few weeks.

"For the holidays, our holiday channel will go live in November and will be showing some global events and carnivals. The Calabar Carnival in Cross River State will be live on this channel. Also, Crime and Justice Lagos will premiere on Showmax later this year. Customers can also look out for our first local animation series coming soon," she added.

All showcased content will be available to both DStv and GOtv customers.

