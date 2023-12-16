Zikky Alloy's directorial debut 'Feud' out now on YouTube LunaTVNG
“Feud” unravels the deep-seated grudges and conflicts that have festered over generations. The film expertly portrays the nuances of each brother's character as they grapple with the weight of tradition.
Through powerful performances and stunning cinematography (Ezicfilmworks), “Feud” invites viewers to reflect on the timeless themes of forgiveness, redemption, and the enduring power of human connections.
As the story unfolds, it challenges our perceptions of right and wrong, ultimately leaving us with a sense of hope for healing the wounds of the past.
With the writer's (Demola Drogba) compelling narrative and exceptional storytelling, “Feud” is a must-watch for those who appreciate the art of storytelling and the exploration of the human spirit.
This film is a testament to the talent and creativity of the filmmaking team, promising to leave a lasting impact on its audience.
Feud is Zikky Alloy's first official directorial debut and it stars all of your faves including the Best Actor in Africa right now #afriff2023 Greg "Teddy Bear" Ojefua, The Beautiful Susan Festus, the ever-hilarious Onyeka Fiaka and the versatile Zikky Alloy.
It will start showing on the LunaTVNG Youtube channel on the 15th of December 2023. Lunamedia is set to release quality content so hurry now, Subscribe to LunaTVNG on YouTube, and enjoy this season with your family and loved ones.
Every challenge embraced, every obstacle conquered, Feud has been a labour of passion. Get ready to feel the heartbeat of dedication soon.
#Feudthemovie
Greg "Teddy Bear" Ojefua
Susan Festus
Onyeka Fiaka
Zikky Alloy
Hezekiah Akande
Demola Drogba
Raphael Osaze Eyerin
