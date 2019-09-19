“Zee World enjoys a tremendous following in Nigeria and has undoubtedly become an African entertainment success story. We look forward to once again bringing the best that Bollywood has to offer to our Nigerian audience,” comments Harish Goyal, CEO Zee Africa and Asia Pacific. Goyal added, “Viewers can look forward to the premiere of four new shows in early 2020. These are Deception; Jodha & Akbar; Snatched; and Ring of Fire.”

According to the showcase, Lovers of nouveau drama will revel in the 4 new series, coming in November, with Amma, as it takes viewers on the journey of Zeenat, a strong and bold woman whose mission is to fight for her community's freedom against the British rule.

Lady Luck, tells the tale of a bright girl, Bhoomi, who, at the end of her school career, and looking forward to entering the workplace, must contend with the age-old tradition of becoming a stay-at-home wife.

As for fan favourites, Gangaa 2, and Married again Season 2; viewers can now look forward to watching the riveting love stories of the resilient characters in each series unfold. Will Gangaa and Sagar’s relationship stand the test of time? Can Raj and Diyya rekindle an old love with odds against them?

