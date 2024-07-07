Zeb Ejiro to receive lifetime achievement award in London

The Nigerian Week is a week-long international festival with an admixture of entertainment and business events, which is held annually in London, United Kingdom.

In an invitation extended to the producer of the 1996 blockbuster movie, “Domitila”, obtained by newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, the award is in recognition of Ejiro’s immense contributions to Nollywood and the entertainment industry in general.

The event held from July 22 to July 28 is organised by SRTV London in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, Nigerian Films Corporation, and Association of Movie Producers of Nigeria (AMP), among others.

The festival showcases and promotes the best of Nigerian products, services and businesses and also celebrates the best of the Nigerian diverse and rich cultural heritage.

It features a mixture of entertainment, music, dances, fashion, food, exhibitions, trade Fairs, investment opportunity workshops and summits, allowing visitors to join in and have a first-hand experience in culture and experiences.

Programme of activities lined up for the 2024 festival includes; an Afrobeat music extravaganza, a moonlight film festival with an exhibition of the best of African movies and a Nigeria fashion show and contest.

There will also be a Nigeria cultural display featuring a National Troupe and a trade exhibition of Nigerian cash crops and agricultural produce, and many more.

Zeb Ejiro, the famed Nigerian filmmaker born in Isoko, Delta State, is one of the two brothers of Chico Ejiro, also a veteran filmmaker and producer who died in 2020.

In 2005, Zeb Ejiro received National Honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in recognition of his immense contributions to the Nigerian film industry.

The acclaimed Sheik of Nollywood has the following films to his credit; Nneka the Pretty Serpent (1994), Domitila (1996), Sakobi the Snake Girl (1998) and Mortal Sin (2003).

Others are; Extreme Measure (2003), A Night in the Philippines 1 and 2 (2005), Yellow Cassava (2016), Pure Honey (2017) and Domitila: the Sequel (2017).