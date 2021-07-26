Yomi Fabiyi: Lagos State to prosecute actor over controversial film

DPP director Olayinka Adeyemi, on Monday July 26, told the Ikeja Special Offences court that the actor breached the court's directives with the movie that depicted facts of Baba Ijesha's ongoing sexual assault case.

“Despite the warning of this honourable court, an actor called Yomi Fabiyi went ahead and made a movie about the facts of this case," Adeyemi said.

“He used real names of the parties and witnesses in this matter in the movie. Our application is to exclude him, his privies and his agents from proceedings in court.

"He is not in court at the moment but his representatives may be in court. This is contempt of court and we intend to prosecute him and bring him before this court,” she added.

The presiding Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo expressed dissatisfaction at the development and ordered an investigation to enable legal actions if found in contempt of court as accused.

Recall the controversial film based on a lead character named Iyabo portrayed the events from the viral CCTV footage of Omiyinka Olanrewaju aka Baba Ijesha and his victim.

