Williams Uchemba teams up with Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sam Dede, Gabriel Afolayan in 'Mamba's Diamond' [Trailer]

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The comedy heist feature film is set to premiere in cinemas on May 13, 2021.

'Mamba's Diamond' official poster [Instagram]

Newcomer producer, Williams Uchemba has unveiled the official trailer for his production company's debut film, 'Mamba's Diamond'.

In the new trailer, Williams Uchemba appears to take on his familiar comic character alongside Gabriel Afolayan who may be the brains of the duo in the film.

'Mamba's Diamond' directed by Seyi Babatope follows the story of two amateur robbers who embark on an accidental diamond heist. Nse Ikpe-Etim, Nancy Isime, AY Makun, Venita Akpofure and veteran actors Ejike Asiegbu, Sam Dede also star in the upcoming feature.

The new trailer hints on the comedy being set in Sierra Leone, New York and Lagos, Nigeria. Recall that the star actor shared behind the scenes from the film's location in an actual diamond mine in South Africa earlier on in the year.

The star-studded feature is co-executive produced by Melvin Ejiogu and produced by Darlington Abuda.

Watch the official trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

